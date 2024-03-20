Coyotes at Stars

COYOTES (28-35-5) at STARS (41-19-9)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
John Leonard -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: None
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev
Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Matt Murray
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Scott Wedgewood
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status report
It will be Ingram’s 41st start this season, a career high. … Seguin will return to the lineup after missing the past 11 games due to a lower-body injury. … The Stars recalled Murray from Texas of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Wedgewood, a goalie, will be unavailable due to the birth of his first child. … Hakanpaa, a defenseman, is day to day; he was injured during a 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.