Coyotes at Stars

COYOTES (28-35-5) at STARS (41-19-9)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

John Leonard -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: None

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Sam Steel

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Matt Murray

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Scott Wedgewood

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status report

It will be Ingram’s 41st start this season, a career high. … Seguin will return to the lineup after missing the past 11 games due to a lower-body injury. … The Stars recalled Murray from Texas of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Wedgewood, a goalie, will be unavailable due to the birth of his first child. … Hakanpaa, a defenseman, is day to day; he was injured during a 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.