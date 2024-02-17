Coyotes at Avalanche

COYOTES (23-26-4) at AVALANCHE (33-18-4)
6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Logan Cooley -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther
Jason Zucker -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Matt Villalta
Scratched: Josh Brown, Adam Ruzicka
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body), Connor Ingram (lower body), Liam O’Brien (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Artturi Lehkonen
Andrew Cogliano -- Chris Wagner -- Fredrik Olofsson
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Bowen Byram -- Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Logan O’Connor (lower body)
Status report
Neither team was scheduled to hold a morning skate Sunday. … O’Connor, a forward, is likely to miss his third straight game. ... Wagner, who was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday, is expected to make his season debut after rupturing his Achilles tendon during offseason training.