Coyotes at Avalanche

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (23-26-4) at AVALANCHE (33-18-4)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Logan Cooley -- Jack McBain -- Dylan Guenther

Jason Zucker -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Matt Villalta

Scratched: Josh Brown, Adam Ruzicka

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body), Connor Ingram (lower body), Liam O’Brien (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Zach Parise -- Ryan Johansen -- Joel Kiviranta

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Artturi Lehkonen

Andrew Cogliano -- Chris Wagner -- Fredrik Olofsson

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Bowen Byram -- Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Logan O’Connor (lower body)

Status report

Neither team was scheduled to hold a morning skate Sunday. … O’Connor, a forward, is likely to miss his third straight game. ... Wagner, who was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Friday, is expected to make his season debut after rupturing his Achilles tendon during offseason training.

