Bedard has 2 goals, assist for Blackhawks in win against Coyotes

Bedard cut it to 2-1 at 5:28, banking the puck off Coyotes defenseman J.J. Moser’s leg from behind the net.

“I needed a miracle to put one in, so that was nice,” said Bedard, who hadn’t scored in his previous eight games. “But it doesn't matter, obviously, how you get them. It's about getting them, so that was nice to see that one go in. I don't know how or who it went off of, but it was nice.”

Blackwell tied it 2-2 at 6:57 when he put in the rebound of Alex Vlasic's shot from the point at the right post.

Bedard scored his second of the game during a 5-on-3 power play to make it 3-2 at 10:05. He took a pass in the right circle, cut into the slot and beat Ingram with a wrist shot.

Dylan Guenther tied it at 3-3 at 13:57, putting in a rebound in front after Victor Soderstrom’s shot caromed off the end boards.

Tyler Johnson put Chicago back in front 4-3 with a power-play goal at 17:50, scoring with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Bedard.

“I think our execution was off,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “We played solid in the first, but then I don’t think we played as hard in the second. We were outside of our structure in every aspect defensively.”