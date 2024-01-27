Coyotes at Hurricanes

COYOTES (23-21-3) at HURRICANES (27-15-5)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO

Coyotes projected lineup

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone -- Jason Zucker -- Alex Kerfoot

Liam O’Brien -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Josh Brown

Victor Soderstrom -- Michael Kesselring

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Justin Kirkland

Injured: Travis Dermott (undisclosed), Matt Dumba (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Spencer Martin

Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion)

Status report

Ingram will make his eighth start in 10 games. ... Soderstrom, who was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, will make his season debut; he replaces Dermott, a defenseman who will not play because of an undisclosed injury. … Kochetkov was activated from injured reserve Friday after missing six games because of a concussion and will back up Raanta.