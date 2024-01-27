Coyotes at Hurricanes

COYOTES (23-21-3) at HURRICANES (27-15-5)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO
Coyotes projected lineup
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone -- Jason Zucker -- Alex Kerfoot
Liam O’Brien -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Josh Brown
Victor Soderstrom -- Michael Kesselring
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Justin Kirkland
Injured: Travis Dermott (undisclosed), Matt Dumba (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Stefan Noesen -- Jack Drury -- Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Brendan Lemieux -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jesper Fast
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Spencer Martin
Injured: Andrei Svechnikov (upper body), Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion)
Status report
Ingram will make his eighth start in 10 games. ... Soderstrom, who was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday, will make his season debut; he replaces Dermott, a defenseman who will not play because of an undisclosed injury. … Kochetkov was activated from injured reserve Friday after missing six games because of a concussion and will back up Raanta.