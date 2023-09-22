Coyotes season preview: Cooley's development crucial for success

ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
Other than the top line, which could be set with Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz, the rest of the forward lines are up in the air. The mix of young players and the newly signed veterans will make for a lot of shuffling during training camp. The good news for Tourigny is he's working with a smaller-than-usual roster in Australia that could help him narrow down his options quickly.
Most intriguing addition
It must be Cooley. Coming off one season with the Golden Gophers, when he had 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 39 games, Cooley initially was planning to return to college but instead reversed course and signed with the Coyotes. They're thrilled to have him. A finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in NCAA men's hockey last season, Cooley brings high-end talent and was called "one of the top prospects in the world" by general manager Bill Armstrong in a statement announcing his signing.
Biggest potential surprise
It might be a long shot, but Conor Geekie has a chance to make the Coyotes. The 19-year-old center, selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had 77 points (35 goals, 42 assists) in 66 games for Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League. He needs to find more consistency in his game, which is still developing, but the NHL this season is not out of the question.
Ready to contribute
It looks like Hayton will have the inside track to be the top-line center, giving him an opportunity to build off his best season in the NHL. The 23-year-old had 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games in 2022-23.
Fantasy sleeper
Sean Durzi, D (fantasy average draft position: 156.0) -- His nine goals were tied with Drew Doughty and Matt Roy for first among Kings defenseman last season and he's combined for 31 power-play points over the past two seasons (tied for 29th in NHL at position) despite playing mostly on the second unit. Durzi has the opportunity for a much bigger role with the Coyotes and should bring plenty of exposure to high-scoring forwards Keller, Cooley and Schmaltz on the first power play. -- Anna Dua