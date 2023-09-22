Coyotes season preview: Cooley's development crucial for success

Latest News

Clayton Keller confident heading into preseason opener

Keller’s confidence soaring entering Coyotes’ preseason opener in Australia
Buffalo Sabres 2023-24 season preview

Sabres season preview: Thompson scoring, emergence of Levi among keys
Color of Hockey Zechariah Thomas makes successful pitch on ‘Dragons’ Den’

Color of Hockey: Thomas makes successful pitch on ‘Dragons’ Den’
Kings' Kevin Fiala Global Series blog Melbourne

Global Series blog: Kevin Fiala
Karlsson opens Penguins training camp with Cup hopes

Karlsson opens 1st Penguins training camp aiming for Stanley Cup run
Rasmus Dahlin Owen Power Buffalo Sabres contract status update

Sabres trying to get long-term contracts done with Dahlin, Power
Ottawa Senators purchase approved by NHL Board of Governors

Senators purchase by Andlauer approved by NHL Board of Governors
NHL News and Notes September 21

Training Camp Buzz: Couture week to week for Sharks with lower-body injury
Connor Bedard begins first Chicago training camp

Bedard feels ‘super fortunate’ at start of Blackhawks training camp
Pascal Vincent enjoying first camp as new Columbus coach

Vincent enjoys 1st training camp practice as new Blue Jackets coach
Mark Scheifele Connor Hellebuyck focused on winning

Scheifele, Hellebuyck focused on winning, not contract status with Jets 
Philadelphia wants to surprise with their play this season

Flyers using low expectations as motivation to surprise this season
Roman Josi Filip Forsberg return to ice for Nashville Predators

Josi, Forsberg return to ice for Predators on 1st day of camp
Global Series clinic encourages Australian coaches to learn more

Global Series clinic encourages Australian coaches to 'keep going'
Global Series hockey rink has Australian Open tennis touches

Global Series rink in Melbourne has Australian Open touches
Indigenous hockey team based in Australia helping at-risk kids

Indigenous hockey team helping at-risk kids thrive in Australia
Coyotes Matt Dumba Global Series Melbourne blog

Global Series blog: Matt Dumba
Boston Bruins 2023-24 season preview

Bruins season preview: Zacha, Coyle must step up

Coyotes season preview: Cooley's development crucial for success

Veteran newcomers fitting in, impact of Australia trip also keys

Logan-Cooley-ARI-Season-Preview
By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions, and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Arizona Coyotes.

Coach: Andre Tourigny (second season)

Last season: 28-40-14; seventh place in Central Division, missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Cooley arrives on scene

The Coyotes got a massive jolt when Logan Cooley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, signed his three-year entry-level contract July 27 rather than return to the University of Minnesota for his sophomore season. The 19-year-old, considered a top offensive prospect, will compete for a top-six spot and should play a big role for a team looking to improve from last season, when they were 27th in the NHL in scoring at 2.74 goals per game. His development will be crucial for the Coyotes this season.

2. Bringing in the vets

The Coyotes went on a buying spree in free agency, signing veteran forwards Jason Zuckerand Alexander Kerfoot and defenseman Matt Dumba. They also brought back forward Nick Bjugstad and defenseman Troy Stecher, whom they had traded before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. It was a positive step to add some veteran talent, but how the newcomers fit in will also go a long way in determining how Arizona performs.

3. Down Under impacts

Last season, the Coyotes started out with a 14-game road trip (4-8-2) before playing a home game at Mullett Arena. This season, they're starting with another big road trip, but this one is long in distance rather than days. It begins in Melbourne, Australia, as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series with two preseason games against the Los Angeles Kings. They're looking at it as a chance to bond early, which could pay dividends with all the new faces on the roster.

Tourigny, Cooley, Zucker on Global Series Melbourne

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Other than the top line, which could be set with Clayton Keller, Barrett Hayton and Nick Schmaltz, the rest of the forward lines are up in the air. The mix of young players and the newly signed veterans will make for a lot of shuffling during training camp. The good news for Tourigny is he's working with a smaller-than-usual roster in Australia that could help him narrow down his options quickly.

Most intriguing addition

It must be Cooley. Coming off one season with the Golden Gophers, when he had 60 points (22 goals, 38 assists) in 39 games, Cooley initially was planning to return to college but instead reversed course and signed with the Coyotes. They're thrilled to have him. A finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in NCAA men's hockey last season, Cooley brings high-end talent and was called "one of the top prospects in the world" by general manager Bill Armstrong in a statement announcing his signing.

Biggest potential surprise

It might be a long shot, but Conor Geekie has a chance to make the Coyotes. The 19-year-old center, selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had 77 points (35 goals, 42 assists) in 66 games for Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League. He needs to find more consistency in his game, which is still developing, but the NHL this season is not out of the question.

Ready to contribute

It looks like Hayton will have the inside track to be the top-line center, giving him an opportunity to build off his best season in the NHL. The 23-year-old had 43 points (19 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games in 2022-23.

Fantasy sleeper

Sean Durzi, D (fantasy average draft position: 156.0) -- His nine goals were tied with Drew Doughty and Matt Roy for first among Kings defenseman last season and he's combined for 31 power-play points over the past two seasons (tied for 29th in NHL at position) despite playing mostly on the second unit. Durzi has the opportunity for a much bigger role with the Coyotes and should bring plenty of exposure to high-scoring forwards Keller, Cooley and Schmaltz on the first power play. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker

Matias Macceli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Dylan Guenther

Travis Boyd -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Sean Durzi

Troy Stecher -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram