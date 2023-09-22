Coyotes season preview: Cooley's development crucial for success

3 KEYS

1. Cooley arrives on scene

The Coyotes got a massive jolt when Logan Cooley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, signed his three-year entry-level contract July 27 rather than return to the University of Minnesota for his sophomore season. The 19-year-old, considered a top offensive prospect, will compete for a top-six spot and should play a big role for a team looking to improve from last season, when they were 27th in the NHL in scoring at 2.74 goals per game. His development will be crucial for the Coyotes this season.

2. Bringing in the vets

The Coyotes went on a buying spree in free agency, signing veteran forwards Jason Zuckerand Alexander Kerfoot and defenseman Matt Dumba. They also brought back forward Nick Bjugstad and defenseman Troy Stecher, whom they had traded before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. It was a positive step to add some veteran talent, but how the newcomers fit in will also go a long way in determining how Arizona performs.

3. Down Under impacts

Last season, the Coyotes started out with a 14-game road trip (4-8-2) before playing a home game at Mullett Arena. This season, they're starting with another big road trip, but this one is long in distance rather than days. It begins in Melbourne, Australia, as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series with two preseason games against the Los Angeles Kings. They're looking at it as a chance to bond early, which could pay dividends with all the new faces on the roster.