Xhekaj fined maximum for unsportsmanlike conduct in Canadiens game

Defenseman penalized $3,385.42 for actions against Maple Leafs

Arber Xhekaj

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj has been fined $3,385.42, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct against Toronto Maple Leafs forward Cedric Pare during NHL Preseason Game No. 55 in Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 28, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 4:43 of the first period. Xhekaj was assessed a minor penalty and a 10-minute misconduct for instigating, a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Latest News

Training Camp Buzz: Elias Lindholm returns to Bruins practice after 9-day absence

Hockeyville Hub: Elliot Lake

Global Series blog: Owen Power

Sabres ‘ready to go’ with regular season set to start Friday against Devils

Training Camp Buzz: Pickard leaves Oilers preseason game after crease collision

Sept. 28: NHL Preseason Roundup

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey forward point projections

Fantasy hockey top 10 breakout candidates

Canucks season preview: Demko's health, DeBrusk addition keys to playoff return

Lightning season preview: Entering new era with Guentzel

Giroux, family happy to have Hockeyville just 6-hour drive from home

Markstrom ready for fresh start with Devils heading into Global Series Czechia

How 8 Eastern Conference teams can get back into Stanley Cup Playoffs

Laine leaves Canadiens preseason game with injury

2024 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker