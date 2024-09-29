Xhekaj fined maximum for unsportsmanlike conduct in Canadiens game

NEW YORK – Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj has been fined $3,385.42, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct against Toronto Maple Leafs forward Cedric Pare during NHL Preseason Game No. 55 in Montreal on Saturday, Sept. 28, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 4:43 of the first period. Xhekaj was assessed a minor penalty and a 10-minute misconduct for instigating, a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.