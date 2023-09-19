Coyotes wear Australia-themed costumes for team-building event 

MELBOURNE, Australia -- The games began not long after the Arizona Coyotes touched down in Australia.

Partially as part of a team-building exercise, partially as part of a scheme to keep the players up after the 15-hour flight from Los Angeles, the Coyotes players had a draft to divide into teams Monday and sent out into the streets of Melbourne to find Australia-themed costumes. They had 90 minutes.

Find them, they did.

“We got to explore the city a little bit,” forward Nick Bjugstad said. “I think they wanted to keep us away from our beds because going to bed was tempting early in the morning yesterday. It was a good plan. We kept busy, we had to walk, we walked a couple miles just trying to find costumes.”

On Tuesday, the Coyotes players piled into Ballers Clubhouse clutching plastic bags, their costumes hidden within. The venue is a social club filled with games, shuffleboard, ping pong, darts, cornhole and many more.

“We’re going to play a bunch of competitions, probably yell at each other,” Bjugstad said. “Have a little fun.”