Ducks at Jets projected lineups

DUCKS (35-25-3) at JETS (26-26-10)

8:30 p.m. ET; TSN3, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Mason McTavish -- Ryan Poehling -- Jeffrey Viel

Jansen Harkins -- Tim Washe -- Ross Johnston

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Frank Vatrano

Injured: Troy Terry (upper body), John Carlson (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosén

Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson

Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola

Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)

Status report

Carlson "said he’s feeling better,” according to Ducks coach Joel Quenneville, and could make his Anaheim debut toward the end of the Ducks' four-game road trip that ends at the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday; the defenseman was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Thursday. ... Harkins will enter the lineup, with Vatrano, a forward, coming out. … Defensemen Pionk and Miller are "still a ways away," according to Jets coach Scott Arniel, as are forwards Namestnikov and Niederreiter.