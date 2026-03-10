Ducks at Jets projected lineups

DUCKS (35-25-3) at JETS (26-26-10)
8:30 p.m. ET; TSN3, KCOP-13, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Mason McTavish -- Ryan Poehling -- Jeffrey Viel
Jansen Harkins -- Tim Washe -- Ross Johnston
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Frank Vatrano
Injured: Troy Terry (upper body), John Carlson (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Gustav Nyquist -- Jonathan Toews -- Isak Rosén
Cole Koepke -- Morgan Barron -- Brad Lambert
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Elias Salomonsson
Haydn Fleury -- Jacob Bryson
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ville Heinola
Injured: Nino Niederreiter (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed), Colin Miller (knee), Vladislav Namestnikov (lower body)
Status report
Carlson "said he’s feeling better,” according to Ducks coach Joel Quenneville, and could make his Anaheim debut toward the end of the Ducks' four-game road trip that ends at the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday; the defenseman was acquired in a trade with the Washington Capitals on Thursday. ... Harkins will enter the lineup, with Vatrano, a forward, coming out. … Defensemen Pionk and Miller are "still a ways away," according to Jets coach Scott Arniel, as are forwards Namestnikov and Niederreiter.