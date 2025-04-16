Ducks at Jets projected lineups

DUCKS (35-37-9) at JETS (55-22-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN360, SNW, SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome -- Frank Vatrano

Nikita Nesterenko -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry

Jansen Harkins -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Jacob Trouba -- Ian Moore

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Ville Husso

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brett Leason, Oliver Kylington, Olen Zellweger, Isac Lundestrom

Injured: John Gibson (lower body), Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Brandon Tanev -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

David Gustafsson -- Morgan Barron -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ville Heinola, Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller, Chris Driedger

Injured: Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion), Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following a 3-2 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. ... Ehlers is week to week after aggravating his injury in a 5-4 shootout win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday; the forward originally was injured in a 4-0 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on April 3. … Vilardi skated for the first time since his injury Tuesday and is day to day; the forward will miss his 11th straight game but could be ready for Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the St. Louis Blues.