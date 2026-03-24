Ducks at Canucks projected lineups

DUCKS (39-27-4) at CANUCKS (21-40-8)
10 p.m. ET; SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier
Jansen Harkins -- Tim Washe -- Mason McTavish
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson
Ian Moore -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Drew Helleson, Frank Vatrano, Olen Zellweger
Injured: Ross Johnston (lower body)
Canucks projected lineup
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Evander Kane
Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson
Curtis Douglas -- Aatu Raty -- Jake DeBrusk
Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini
Kevin Lankinen
Nikita Tolopilo
Scratched: Nils Hoglander
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Gudas will return after serving a five-game suspension for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews during a 6-4 loss on March 12. ... Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville would not confirm it, but it appeared from morning skate that Moore will move to his offside with Gudas and Zellweger, a defenseman, will come out of the lineup to make room for Gudas. … Canucks coach Adam Foote said Joseph, a defenseman who has missed nine games, is close to returning but based on Vancouver's optional morning skate is not expected to play.