Ducks at Canucks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (39-27-4) at CANUCKS (21-40-8)

10 p.m. ET; SNP, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Jeffrey Viel -- Ryan Poehling -- Cutter Gauthier

Jansen Harkins -- Tim Washe -- Mason McTavish

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- John Carlson

Ian Moore -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Drew Helleson, Frank Vatrano, Olen Zellweger

Injured: Ross Johnston (lower body)

Canucks projected lineup

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Evander Kane

Max Sasson -- Teddy Blueger -- Linus Karlsson

Curtis Douglas -- Aatu Raty -- Jake DeBrusk

Elias Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Zeev Buium -- Victor Mancini

Kevin Lankinen

Nikita Tolopilo

Scratched: Nils Hoglander

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body), Filip Chytil (facial fracture), Thatcher Demko (hip surgery), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Gudas will return after serving a five-game suspension for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews during a 6-4 loss on March 12. ... Anaheim coach Joel Quenneville would not confirm it, but it appeared from morning skate that Moore will move to his offside with Gudas and Zellweger, a defenseman, will come out of the lineup to make room for Gudas. … Canucks coach Adam Foote said Joseph, a defenseman who has missed nine games, is close to returning but based on Vancouver's optional morning skate is not expected to play.

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