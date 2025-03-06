Coach’s Challenge: ANA @ VAN – 18:51 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Anaheim

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is confirmed – Goal Vancouver

Explanation: Video review confirmed that the actions of Anaheim’s Pavel Mintyukov and Jacob Trouba caused Vancouver’s Kiefer Sherwood to contact goaltender Lukas Dostal prior to Carson Soucy’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Note 2 of Rule 38.11 (ii) which states, in part, that the goal should be allowed because “the attacking Player was pushed, shoved or fouled by the defending Player causing the attacking Player to come into contact with the goalkeeper.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

