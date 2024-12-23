Ducks rally from down 3, defeat Utah Hockey Club in shootout

Fabbri scores 2 for Anaheim; Keller has 4 points for Utah

Ducks at Utah | Recap

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Robby Fabbri scored twice, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from down three goals to defeat the Utah Hockey Club 5-4 in a shootout at Delta Center on Sunday.

Mason McTavish scored the only goal in the shootout, and Lukas Dostal made 20 saves for the Ducks (13-15-4), who have won three of their past four games.

Clayton Keller had two goals and two assists for Utah (16-11-6), which is 6-0-2 in its past eight games. Jaxson Stauber made 26 saves.

Keller’s second goal gave Utah a 4-1 lead at 5:57 of the second period, scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the slot through traffic and past the glove side of Dostal.

Isac Lundestrom pulled Anaheim within 4-2 at 10:49, scoring from the right circle off a pass from Olen Zellweger. The shot went off the bottom of his stick blade but snuck past Stauber.

Fabbri scored his second goal of the game at 12:35 of the third period, diving for a loose rebound and knocking the puck across the goal line.

Brett Leason tied the game at 4-4 on the power play at 15:15, scoring off a pass from Cutter Gauthier and beat Stauber on the glove side.

Keller gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 1:26 of the first period, scoring off a rebound from Juuso Valimaki.

Fabbri answered at 4:55, keeping the puck on a 2-on-1 and beating Stauber on the blocker side to tie the game at 1-1.

Barrett Hayton made it 2-1 Utah at 16:09, going five-hole off a pass from Olli Maatta.

Logan Cooley scored a power play goal at 2:39 of the second period on a one-timer off a pass from Keller to extend the lead to 3-1.

