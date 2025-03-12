Ducks at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (28-29-7) at UTAH (28-25-11)

10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Ross Johnston

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Brett Leason, Oliver Kylington

Injured: Brock McGinn (knee), Robby Fabbri (knee), John Gibson (lower body)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks did not conduct a morning skate following a 7-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. ... Husso was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and is expected to back up Dostal. ... Gibson, a goalie, is day to day. ... Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

