Ducks at Utah projected lineups

DUCKS (28-29-7) at UTAH (28-25-11)
10 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Ross Johnston
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Brett Leason, Oliver Kylington
Injured: Brock McGinn (knee), Robby Fabbri (knee), John Gibson (lower body)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
The Ducks did not conduct a morning skate following a 7-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. ... Husso was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and is expected to back up Dostal. ... Gibson, a goalie, is day to day. ... Utah is expected to dress the same 18 skaters used in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.