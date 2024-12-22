Ducks at Utah projected lineups

DUCKS (12-15-4) at UTAH (16-11-5)
5:00 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano-- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Brock McGinn -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Jacob Trouba -- Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Brett Leason, Drew Helleson
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate... Anaheim did not skate on Saturday after falling to Colorado 4-2 on Friday... Utah also did not skate on Saturday after defeating Minnesota 2-1 on Friday.