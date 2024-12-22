Ducks at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (12-15-4) at UTAH (16-11-5)

5:00 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano-- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Brock McGinn -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Jacob Trouba -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brett Leason, Drew Helleson

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate... Anaheim did not skate on Saturday after falling to Colorado 4-2 on Friday... Utah also did not skate on Saturday after defeating Minnesota 2-1 on Friday.

Latest News

Draisaitl scores in OT, Oilers rally past Sharks

Coleman, Zary each gets goal, assist for Flames in win against Blackhawks

Matthews out for Maple Leafs against Islanders with upper-body injury

Flyers players honor Gaudreau brothers, wear high school jerseys to game

NHL Buzz: Duclair in lineup for Islanders against Maple Leafs 

Kings, Capitals each enjoying results of Kuemper-Dubois trade

Blankenburg scores in OT, Predators recover to defeat Kings 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Rempe of Rangers to have in-person hearing with NHL Player Safety 

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Celebrini face off for 1st time, Oilers host Sharks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

CHL notebook: Flyers prospect Barkey ready to respond after not making WJC roster

NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 21

MacKinnon gets 3 points, Avalanche hold off Ducks

Guenther scores 2 more, Utah edges Wild to extend point streak to 7

Shesterkin stops 41, Rangers edge Stars to end 3-game skid

Lindgren, Capitals get back on track with win against Hurricanes

Laine breaks tie in 3rd, Canadiens defeat Red Wings