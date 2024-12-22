Ducks at Utah projected lineups

DUCKS (12-15-4) at UTAH (16-11-5)

5:00 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano-- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Brock McGinn -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Jacob Trouba -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brett Leason, Drew Helleson

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate... Anaheim did not skate on Saturday after falling to Colorado 4-2 on Friday... Utah also did not skate on Saturday after defeating Minnesota 2-1 on Friday.