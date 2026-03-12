Ducks at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (36-25-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-27-11) 

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier

Mikael Granlund -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Alex Killorn -- Ryan Poehling -- Jeffrey Viel

Jansen Harkins -- Tim Washe

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson 

Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Ross Johnston

Injured: Troy Terry (upper body), John Carlson (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup 

Easton Cowan-- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Max Domi

Matias Maccelli-- Bo Groulx -- Nicholas Robertson

Michael Pezzetta -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers 

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Dakota Joshua, Troy Stecher 

Injured: Chris Tanev (groin)

Status report

The Ducks could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Helleson potentially drawing into the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past four games... Pezzetta was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will make his season debut. ... Knies left the Maple Leafs morning skate after taking a puck to the face off a rebound in front of the net but is expected to play, coach Craig Berube said.

