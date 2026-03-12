Ducks at Maple Leafs projected lineups

DUCKS (36-25-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (27-27-11)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, KCOP-13, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier
Mikael Granlund -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Alex Killorn -- Ryan Poehling -- Jeffrey Viel
Jansen Harkins -- Tim Washe
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Frank Vatrano, Ross Johnston
Injured: Troy Terry (upper body), John Carlson (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Easton Cowan-- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- Max Domi
Matias Maccelli-- Bo Groulx -- Nicholas Robertson
Michael Pezzetta -- Jacob Quillan -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Dakota Joshua, Troy Stecher
Injured: Chris Tanev (groin)
Status report
The Ducks could dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen with Helleson potentially drawing into the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past four games... Pezzetta was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will make his season debut. ... Knies left the Maple Leafs morning skate after taking a puck to the face off a rebound in front of the net but is expected to play, coach Craig Berube said.