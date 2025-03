Ducks at Blues projected lineups

DUCKS (29-30-7) at BLUES (32-28-7)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jansen Harkins -- Isaac Lundestrom – Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Oliver Kylington

Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL), John Gibson (lower body), Ross Johnston (upper body), Sam Colangelo (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Nick LeddyPhilip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Colton Parayko (knee)

Status report

The game was originally supposed to start at 6 p.m. ET but was moved back due to travel complications for the Blues after their 5-1 win at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. ... Binnington will start after Hofer made 17 saves against the Wild.