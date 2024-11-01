Crosby scores twice, Penguins end 6-game skid with OT win against Ducks

Crosby drove to the net alone, stopping just short of the crease to lift a wrist shot over Lukas Dostal.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves for the Penguins (4-7-1), who were outscored 26-13 in their previous six games (0-5-1).

Dostal made 44 saves, and Alex Killorn scored for the Ducks (4-4-2), who lost three of four on a road trip.

Killorn put Anaheim ahead 1-0 at 15:50 of the first period with a one-timer in the slot off a pass from Trevor Zegras from behind the net.

Crosby, who had three assists in a 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, nearly set up a tying goal for Rickard Rakell on a 2-on-1 at 19:01 of the second period. Rakell tipped his pass but Dostal made a pad save.

Crosby then tied it 1-1 at 1:47 of the third, deflecting a point shot from Matt Grzelcyk for his first goal this season at even-strength. It ended a six-game goal drought.

Zegras came close to putting the Ducks back in front with a wrist shot at 15:32 that trickled past Nedeljkovic before Marcus Pettersson scooped it away just before it could cross the goal line.