Crosby scores twice, Penguins end 6-game skid with OT win against Ducks

Pittsburgh captain ends it at 2:35 after tying game in 3rd; Dostal makes 44 saves for Anaheim

Ducks at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby scored twice, including 2:35 into overtime, and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 at PPG Paints Arena to end a six-game winless streak Thursday.

Crosby drove to the net alone, stopping just short of the crease to lift a wrist shot over Lukas Dostal.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves for the Penguins (4-7-1), who were outscored 26-13 in their previous six games (0-5-1).

Dostal made 44 saves, and Alex Killorn scored for the Ducks (4-4-2), who lost three of four on a road trip.

Killorn put Anaheim ahead 1-0 at 15:50 of the first period with a one-timer in the slot off a pass from Trevor Zegras from behind the net.

Crosby, who had three assists in a 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, nearly set up a tying goal for Rickard Rakell on a 2-on-1 at 19:01 of the second period. Rakell tipped his pass but Dostal made a pad save.

Crosby then tied it 1-1 at 1:47 of the third, deflecting a point shot from Matt Grzelcyk for his first goal this season at even-strength. It ended a six-game goal drought.

Zegras came close to putting the Ducks back in front with a wrist shot at 15:32 that trickled past Nedeljkovic before Marcus Pettersson scooped it away just before it could cross the goal line.

Latest News

Ovechkin has 3 points, lifts Capitals past Canadiens

Necas gets 4 points, Hurricanes cruise past Bruins for 5th straight win 

Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs defeat Kraken

Brink scores winner in 3rd period, Flyers edge Blues

Matthews meets young fan who dressed up as his hockey card for Halloween

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Kings fans celebrate Dodgers' World Series win in stands

Avalanche’s Stienburg suspended 2 games

Liljegren traded to Sharks by Maple Leafs for Benning, picks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Celebrini resumes team activities with Sharks; remains week to week

Panthers, Stars hope to win for Finnish teammates at Global Series

Global Series blog: A.J. Greer

Barkov enjoying 'amazing' homecoming ahead of Global Series in Finland

NHL On Tap: Capitals host Canadiens with Ovechkin in pursuit of NHL goal-scoring record

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Stars hoping to end fun trip to Finland with bang against Panthers 

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now