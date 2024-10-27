Quick makes 32 saves to lift Rangers past Ducks

Ryan Lindgren and Will Cuylle scored for the Rangers (6-1-1), who lost 3-1 to the Florida Panthers on Thursday after scoring at least four goals in their first six games.

“I thought we played a pretty good game,” New York coach Peter Laviolette said. “They’re a good team, they create a lot, and I thought we defended pretty well. ‘Quicky’ made some big saves when he needed to, made some big saves at the end of the game.”

Olen Zellweger scored for the Ducks (3-3-1), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Lukas Dostal made 30 saves.

“[Dostal] was great,” Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. “The first period, they had 18 shots on us. They had another six or seven that just missed the net. ... He’s terrific. He’s clearly our MVP after seven games.”