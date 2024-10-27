Quick makes 32 saves to lift Rangers past Ducks

Jonathan Quick made 32 saves, and the New York Rangers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday.
Panarin extends point streak to 8 games for New York; Dostal stops 30 of 32 for Anaheim
Ryan Lindgren and Will Cuylle scored for the Rangers (6-1-1), who lost 3-1 to the Florida Panthers on Thursday after scoring at least four goals in their first six games.
“I thought we played a pretty good game,” New York coach Peter Laviolette said. “They’re a good team, they create a lot, and I thought we defended pretty well. ‘Quicky’ made some big saves when he needed to, made some big saves at the end of the game.”
Olen Zellweger scored for the Ducks (3-3-1), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Lukas Dostal made 30 saves.
“[Dostal] was great,” Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. “The first period, they had 18 shots on us. They had another six or seven that just missed the net. ... He’s terrific. He’s clearly our MVP after seven games.”
Lindgren put New York ahead 1-0 at 4:13 of the third period on a one-timer from the slot off Artemi Panarin’s pass from behind the net.
It was the first goal of the season for Lindgren, who missed the first five games with an upper-body injury.
“Nice to get the win. Nice to get a goal,” Lindgren said. “We still gave up, maybe, too many chances. ‘Quicky’ had to make too many highlight-reel saves. But all in all, I thought it was a good effort by us.”
Cuylle had two goals reviewed within a 3:11 span. He first appeared to extend the lead at 8:42 but was ruled offside after a Ducks challenge. Cuylle then did make it 2-0 at 11:53 when a shot from Kaapo Kakko deflected in off his skate. This time, a video review determined there was no kicking motion.
“On the actual play, it just, like, hit my skate,” Cuylle said. “So, I wasn’t trying to kick it. I think I saw on the replay that it looked a little suspect, but that’s just kind of your reaction when the puck is coming to your skate. So I saw the replay and I was like, ‘Oh boy, I hope this one counts.’”
Zellweger cut it to 2-1 at 12:38, redirecting a pass from Leo Carlsson past Quick.
“I think the biggest thing is we’re kind of building our standard higher and higher,” Zellweger said. “We’re not satisfied losing by one goal. We want to win every game now. I think sometimes last year, there was a little flat in some games. I think now there’s a little more bite. We want to win every game.”
Cam Fowler came close to tying it on a wraparound at 16:35, but Quick beat him to the right post and made a pad save.
Mason McTavish had nearly put Anaheim in front on a power play at 15:18 of the second, but Quick stretched to make a glove save on his one-timer that was set up by a backhand pass from Troy Terry.
“I thought we picked it up about halfway through the second period,” Cronin said. “We’re just having a hard time scoring goals right now. You get energy in a game and you get some chances, they don’t go in, we’re at that point now where I think guys are starting to press. Just have to find a way to get some blue-collar goals.”
NOTES: Panarin extended his season-opening point streak to eight games (six goals, nine assists). He and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (nine games in 2018-19 and 13 games in 2019-20) are the only active players to open consecutive seasons with a point streak of at least eight games. Panarin opened last season with points in 15 straight games. ... Terry had an assist on Zellweger’s goal to extend his point streak to six games (four goals, two assists). ... The Rangers have won 10 straight home games against the Ducks dating to March 22, 2015.