Ducks at Rangers projected Lineups

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (3-2-1) at RANGERS (5-1-1)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Robby Fabbri

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Isac Lundestrom -- Alex Killorn

Brock McGinn -- Mason McTavish -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Ross Johnston, Tristan Luneau

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick - Jonny Brodzinski

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jake Leschyshyn

Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Status report

Vesey, a forward, wore a no-contact jersey during an optional morning skate. On long-term injured reserve, he must miss at least the first 10 games of the season. ... Jones will enter the lineup for New York in place of Mancini, a defenseman. ... Leschyshyn, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. ... Forward Matt Rempe and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel were assigned to Hartford on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Latest News

Canucks score 4 straight in 2nd, hold off Penguins for 4th consecutive win

Jarvis, Hurricanes defeat Kraken for 3rd straight win

Karlsson has 2 points in season debut, Golden Knights defeat Sharks

Marchessault, Predators defeat Blue Jackets in OT for 3rd straight win

Stars hang on, hand Blackhawks 4th straight loss

Vasilevskiy makes 32 saves, Lightning shut out Capitals

NHL Buzz: Barkov expected to return for Panthers on Monday

Sweden projected roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Panthers score 6 straight, surge past Islanders

Marchand, Bruins recover to defeat Maple Leafs in OT

Quick makes 32 saves to lift Rangers past Ducks

Dach propels Canadiens past Blues to end 4-game skid

Jets edge Flames, extend season-opening winning streak to 8 

NHL Buzz: Karlsson to make season debut for Golden Knights

Edmundson scores twice, Kings hold off Utah Hockey Club

MacKinnon returns favor to Jokic, presents NBA MVP with trophy

Couturier has hat trick, 5 points, Flyers top Wild to end 6-game skid

Thompson gets 2 goals, assist for Sabres in win against Red Wings 