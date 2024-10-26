Ducks at Rangers projected Lineups
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Robby Fabbri
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Isac Lundestrom -- Alex Killorn
Brock McGinn -- Mason McTavish -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Lukas Dostal
James Reimer
Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Ross Johnston, Tristan Luneau
Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick - Jonny Brodzinski
K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jake Leschyshyn
Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Status report
Vesey, a forward, wore a no-contact jersey during an optional morning skate. On long-term injured reserve, he must miss at least the first 10 games of the season. ... Jones will enter the lineup for New York in place of Mancini, a defenseman. ... Leschyshyn, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. ... Forward Matt Rempe and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel were assigned to Hartford on Thursday and Friday, respectively.