Ducks at Rangers projected Lineups

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Robby Fabbri

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Isac Lundestrom -- Alex Killorn

Brock McGinn -- Mason McTavish -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Lukas Dostal

James Reimer

Scratched: Urho Vaakanainen, Ross Johnston, Tristan Luneau

Injured: John Gibson (appendectomy)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick - Jonny Brodzinski

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: Victor Mancini, Jake Leschyshyn

Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Status report

Vesey, a forward, wore a no-contact jersey during an optional morning skate. On long-term injured reserve, he must miss at least the first 10 games of the season. ... Jones will enter the lineup for New York in place of Mancini, a defenseman. ... Leschyshyn, a forward, was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League. ... Forward Matt Rempe and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel were assigned to Hartford on Thursday and Friday, respectively.