Ducks at Rangers

DUCKS (10-18-0) at RANGERS (19-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, MSG2, MSG

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Brett Leason

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn

Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lybushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body), Mason McTavish (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

Erik Gustafsson -- Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Jonathan Quick

Igor Shesterkin

Scratched: K'Andre Miller

Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

Dostal will start after Gibson started 11 of the previous 13 games. ... The Rangers did not hold a morning skate Friday. ... Miller will miss his second straight game; the defenseman did not play in a 7-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday because of personal reasons and did not practice Wednesday. ... Vesey had to leave practice Thursday after being hit in the face with a puck; coach Peter Laviolette did not have an update. ... Edstrom was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League for precautionary reasons Friday because an unnamed player was dealing with an illness; if the forward plays, he would make his NHL debut.

