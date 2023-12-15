Ducks at Rangers

DUCKS (10-18-0) at RANGERS (19-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, MSG2, MSG
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Brett Leason
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brock McGinn
Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lybushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body), Mason McTavish (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Jonny Brodzinski
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
Erik Gustafsson -- Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: K'Andre Miller
Injured: Kaapo Kakko (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
Dostal will start after Gibson started 11 of the previous 13 games. ... The Rangers did not hold a morning skate Friday. ... Miller will miss his second straight game; the defenseman did not play in a 7-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday because of personal reasons and did not practice Wednesday. ... Vesey had to leave practice Thursday after being hit in the face with a puck; coach Peter Laviolette did not have an update. ... Edstrom was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League for precautionary reasons Friday because an unnamed player was dealing with an illness; if the forward plays, he would make his NHL debut.