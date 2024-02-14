Slafkovsky gets 1st 3-point game, Canadiens shut out Ducks

Slafkovsky, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by Montreal, was playing in his 92nd career game.

Nick Suzuki had two goals and an assist, and Cayden Primeau made 13 saves in his first NHL shutout for the Canadiens (22-23-8), who were 2-5-1 in their past eight games. It was Primeau’s 28th career start, and first since Jan. 18.

Lukas Dostal made 33 saves for the Ducks (18-32-2), who lost their second game in a row after winning three of four.

Jake Evans gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 1:43 of the second period with his first goal since Dec. 10, a backhand over Dostal’s right pad to end a 24-game drought.

Suzuki made it 2-0 at 9:37 when he scored in his fourth straight game, driving to the net to direct Slafkovsky’s pass from the left side past Dostal.

Suzuki pushed it to 3-0 at 17:00 with a power-play goal, one-timing Slafkovsky’s cross-ice pass from the left face-off circle.

Slafkovsky extended it to 4-0 on the power play at 7:26 of the third, scoring from the right circle on Suzuki’s pass from the left side of the net.

Brandon Gignac scored his first NHL goal at 17:15 for the 5-0 final, a wrist shot over Dostal’s blocker on Kaiden Guhle’s pass on a 2-on-0 break.

Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov played his first game since Jan. 9. The 20-year-old rookie, chosen by Anaheim in the first round (No. 10) of the 2022 NHL Draft, missed 11 games after separating his shoulder in a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators.