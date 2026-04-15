Haight gets 1st NHL goal, Wild hold off Ducks

Danila Yurov and Robby Fabbri scored in the regular-season finale for the Wild (46-24-12), who finished third in the Central Division and will play the second-place Dallas Stars in the Western Conference First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Jesper Wallstedt made 35 saves for Minnesota, which rested 10 regular members of the lineup for the second straight game, including its top six point scorers. The Wild lost 6-3 at the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

Wallstedt allowed two goals or fewer for the eighth time in his past nine starts (4-3-2).

Mason McTavish scored two goals and Lukas Dostal made 17 saves for the Ducks (42-33-6), who clinched their first playoff berth in eight years when the San Jose Sharks beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Monday.

The Ducks, who conclude their regular season at the Nashville Predators on Thursday, are 1-6-2 in their past nine games.

The Ducks were on the first power play of the game when McTavish took advantage of a screen by teammate Alex Killorn to score with a snap shot from the left face-off circle for a 1-0 lead at 10:27 of the first period.

The Wild tied it 1-1 at 16:42 of the first after Vladimir Tarasenko won a battle for the puck in the corner of the Anaheim zone and passed it to Yurov in the right circle. Yurov had time to gather the puck before shooting it off the body of Dostal and across the goal line.

Dostal stopped a breakaway by Yurov at 9:47 of the second before Haight made it 2-1 at 11:24.

Nick Foligno passed the puck from below the goal line to Haight above the left hash marks and he dragged the puck through the slot before scoring with a wrist shot from the right hash marks for his first NHL goal in his ninth game.

Haight had a goal disallowed in the loss to St. Louis on Monday because of goaltender interference.

Fabbri was credited with a goal after a video review showed the puck had crossed the goal line after he gave it a nudge in the crease to extend the lead to 3-1 at 13:03 of the third.

McTavish scored on a redirection with Dostal pulled for the extra skater to cut it to 3-2 with 46 seconds left.