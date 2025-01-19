Knight makes 34 saves, Panthers shut out Ducks

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Spencer Knight made 34 saves for his second shutout of the season, and the Florida Panthers won 3-0 against the Anaheim Ducks at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.
Jesper Boqvist, Anton Lundell, and Gustav Forsling scored for Florida (27-17-3), which has won two of three and visits Anaheim on Tuesday. Knight also had an assist.
“Sometimes you are feeling good, and sometimes you are not,’’ said Knight, who has five shutouts in his career. “It’s not about how you are feeling. You have to show up.”
John Gibson made 42 saves for the Ducks (18-22-6), who went 1-4-1 on a six-game road trip that started with a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 9.
“I thought the first two periods were hard-fought, we just have a hard time scoring goals,’’ Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. “Guys are getting chances, we had multiple breakaways again. Once they got up 2-0, they are a Stanley Cup team built around their defensive strength and keep pucks to the outside, so, we didn’t get much going in the third period.’’
Anaheim captain Radko Gudas, who spent three seasons with the Panthers before signing a three-year contract with the Ducks on July 1, 2023, said his team was “right there’’ in the final four.
“They were close games, and it is just unfortunate we couldn’t score,” Gudas said. “It was hard mentally, but the guys were battling to the end. We have some things to work on, score some more goals too.”
The Panthers played most of the game without leading scorer Sam Reinhart (51 points; 27 goals, 24 assists), who was given a five-minute major and 10-minute game misconduct at 15:26 of the first period for kneeing Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom, who left the game.
Cronin did not have an update on Lundestrom’s injury after the game.
“It touches all parts of it; he kills penalties, plays against the other team’s best, is our leading scorer, runs the power play,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said of Reinhart. “He’s a great conscience on the bench. He knows when we’re going and he’s cheering. He knows when we’re not, and he’s barking. So, we miss him dearly.”
Boqvist gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 11:22 of the second period. He drove in on Gibson and scored his NHL career-high 11th goal on a wrist shot that hit the Anaheim goalie before trickling in.
“I thought we stuck with it, played the whole 60,’’ said Boqvist. “This has been a good opportunity to play with good players, on a good team. I have had to work hard and have my stick on the ice. Guys will find me.”
The Panthers made it 2-0 at 4:43 of the third period. Lundell forced a turnover at center ice, then charged into the Anaheim zone with speed, sending a shot at Gibson that squirted under his glove.
“I think Knight was terrific,” Cronin said. “He was great, made some Grade-A stops … obviously Gibson has been around a long time, and he would like those two back. But he made some big saves before the two squeakers went in.”
Forsling scored into an empty net with Knight getting the assist at 19:53 for the 3-0 final.
Moments prior, Knight just missed getting an empty-net goal of his own.
“I tried,’’ he said. “I’ll take the assist though. Give the other guys some points.’’
NOTES: The Panthers, who gave up three power-play goals in a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, killed off two Anaheim power plays which encompassed seven minutes on Saturday. … Anaheim forward Frank Vatrano, who played for the Panthers from 2018-22, led all players with nine shots on goal, including two on Knight while the Ducks were short-handed. … Florida has a nine-game point streak against Anaheim (8-0-1) dating to Nov. 21, 2019.