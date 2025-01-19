Knight makes 34 saves, Panthers shut out Ducks

John Gibson made 42 saves for the Ducks (18-22-6), who went 1-4-1 on a six-game road trip that started with a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 9.

“I thought the first two periods were hard-fought, we just have a hard time scoring goals,’’ Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. “Guys are getting chances, we had multiple breakaways again. Once they got up 2-0, they are a Stanley Cup team built around their defensive strength and keep pucks to the outside, so, we didn’t get much going in the third period.’’

Anaheim captain Radko Gudas, who spent three seasons with the Panthers before signing a three-year contract with the Ducks on July 1, 2023, said his team was “right there’’ in the final four.

“They were close games, and it is just unfortunate we couldn’t score,” Gudas said. “It was hard mentally, but the guys were battling to the end. We have some things to work on, score some more goals too.”

The Panthers played most of the game without leading scorer Sam Reinhart (51 points; 27 goals, 24 assists), who was given a five-minute major and 10-minute game misconduct at 15:26 of the first period for kneeing Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom, who left the game.

Cronin did not have an update on Lundestrom’s injury after the game.

“It touches all parts of it; he kills penalties, plays against the other team’s best, is our leading scorer, runs the power play,” Florida coach Paul Maurice said of Reinhart. “He’s a great conscience on the bench. He knows when we’re going and he’s cheering. He knows when we’re not, and he’s barking. So, we miss him dearly.”

Boqvist gave Florida a 1-0 lead at 11:22 of the second period. He drove in on Gibson and scored his NHL career-high 11th goal on a wrist shot that hit the Anaheim goalie before trickling in.

“I thought we stuck with it, played the whole 60,’’ said Boqvist. “This has been a good opportunity to play with good players, on a good team. I have had to work hard and have my stick on the ice. Guys will find me.”