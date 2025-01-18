Ducks at Panthers projected lineups

DUCKS (18-21-6) at PANTHERS (26-17-3)
6 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Sam Colangelo
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Nikita Nesterenko, Ross Johnston
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Matthew Tkachuk -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich
Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
Evan Rodrigues -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer
Gustav Forsling -- Dmitry Kulikov
Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt
Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Adam Boqvist
Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (upper body)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Ekblad will miss his fifth straight game and sixth in seven games, but could return at the Ducks on Tuesday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said; the defenseman has been skating on his own before team practices. ... Knight will start after replacing Bobrovsky in the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.