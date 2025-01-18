Ducks at Panthers projected lineups

DUCKS (18-21-6) at PANTHERS (26-17-3)

6 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Sam Colangelo

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Nikita Nesterenko, Ross Johnston

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Matthew Tkachuk -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen -- Sam Bennett -- Mackie Samoskevich

Carter Verhaeghe -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

Evan Rodrigues -- Tomas Nosek -- A.J. Greer

Gustav Forsling -- Dmitry Kulikov

Niko Mikkola -- Nate Schmidt

Tobias Bjornfot -- Uvis Balinskis

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Adam Boqvist

Injured: Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Saturday. ... Ekblad will miss his fifth straight game and sixth in seven games, but could return at the Ducks on Tuesday, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said; the defenseman has been skating on his own before team practices. ... Knight will start after replacing Bobrovsky in the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.