McDavid gets 5 points, Oilers cruise past slumping Ducks

Jones put Anaheim back in front 2-1 at 6:10 when he won a battle with Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais in the slot, turned and scored past Skinner's left pad.

“It’s just funny the way the game works sometimes. There were a lot of goals right off the bat there, momentum switching both ways, and I think that’s something you’ve kind of got to stay on top of when you get in games like that and be resilient,” Jones said. “Obviously, when you lose a game like that it’s definitely frustrating, but you’ve just got to move on and try to figure it out.”

McDavid tied it 2-2 at 9:29 with a shot blocker side from the right circle on a 3-on-1.

“They go up 2-1 again and we find a way to get back into the game. That is something we have kind of been missing throughout the year, so it was good to see a little bit of resilience there,” McDavid said. “Confidence is obviously a big part of it. I think our whole team is playing better and I think that is why you are starting to see guys have success.

“It is not just a light switch that one or two guys can just turn on, it takes a whole group and I thought our group has been playing better of late and you are starting to see guys have a little bit of success. And a little bit too is it just going in. Guys are making plays and it is just going in.”

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins gave Edmonton a 3-2 lead at 12:37, receiving a stretch pass from Nurse and scoring blocker side on a breakaway.

"I thought we stuck with it well early and just kept rolling," Nugent-Hopkins said. "They scored, we scored, they scored, we scored, and I mean, that's what you have to do sometimes. You're not going to start the way you want to, but you have to be able to stay in it, and we just kind of got rolling from that."

Hyman made it 4-2 at 17:50 of the first with a one-timer from below the left circle off a pass from McDavid.