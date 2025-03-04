Ducks at Oilers projected lineups
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo
Ross Johnston -- Isaac Lundestrom – Jansen Harkins
Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Brett Leason, Pavel Mintyukov
Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Viktor Arvidsson -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matthew Savoie
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin -- Kasperi Kapanen -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- John Klingberg
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher
Injured: Evander Kane (hip, knee), Alec Regula (knee)
Status report
Zegras will return following a three-game suspension for interference against Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen during a 5-4 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 23. ... Zellweger will enter the lineup in place of Mintyukov, a defenseman ... Nurse will return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury; Stecher, a defenseman, will come out. ... Savoie will play in place of forward Jeff Skinner. ... Pickard will start consecutive regular-season games for the first time this season, following a 3-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.