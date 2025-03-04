Ducks at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (26-26-7) at OILERS (35-21-4)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo

Ross Johnston -- Isaac Lundestrom – Jansen Harkins

Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Brett Leason, Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Viktor Arvidsson -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matthew Savoie

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Kasperi Kapanen -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- John Klingberg

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Evander Kane (hip, knee), Alec Regula (knee)

Status report

Zegras will return following a three-game suspension for interference against Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen during a 5-4 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 23. ... Zellweger will enter the lineup in place of Mintyukov, a defenseman ... Nurse will return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury; Stecher, a defenseman, will come out. ... Savoie will play in place of forward Jeff Skinner. ... Pickard will start consecutive regular-season games for the first time this season, following a 3-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL On Tap: Hintz, Stars continue homestand against Devils

Marchand week to week for Bruins with upper-body injury

Evans signs 4-year, $11.4 million contract with Canadiens

Players to watch ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Gibson, Nelson, Provorov

Frederic traded to Oilers by Bruins in 3-team deal

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL Buzz: Chinakhov to return from injury for Blue Jackets against Lightning

Stadium Series 2nd-most watched regular-season game ever on cable

NHL Trade Buzz: ‘Decisions have to be made’ after Islanders’ 5th loss in 7 games

EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before 2025 NHL Trade Deadline

Ovechkin stick collection chase during Gretzky chase ‘for memory, history’

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy spin: 2025 NHL Trade Deadline preview

Zizing ‘Em Up: Golden Knights GM discusses philosophy as Trade Deadline nears 