Ducks at Oilers projected lineups

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo

Ross Johnston -- Isaac Lundestrom – Jansen Harkins

Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Brett Leason, Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Brock McGinn (torn ACL)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Viktor Arvidsson -- Leon Draisaitl -- Matthew Savoie

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin -- Kasperi Kapanen -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- John Klingberg

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Jeff Skinner, Troy Stecher

Injured: Evander Kane (hip, knee), Alec Regula (knee)

Status report

Zegras will return following a three-game suspension for interference against Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen during a 5-4 overtime loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 23. ... Zellweger will enter the lineup in place of Mintyukov, a defenseman ... Nurse will return after missing two games with an undisclosed injury; Stecher, a defenseman, will come out. ... Savoie will play in place of forward Jeff Skinner. ... Pickard will start consecutive regular-season games for the first time this season, following a 3-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.