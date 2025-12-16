Ducks at Blue Jackets projected lineups

DUCKS (20-12-1) at BLUE JACKETS (13-13-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry
Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Ryan Strome
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Ian Moore
Ville Husso
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Drew Helleson
Injured: Petr Mrazek (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Yegor Chinakhov
Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Sillinger
Isac Lundestrom -- Kent Johnson -- Brendan Gaunce
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate. Husso may start after Dostal made 26 saves in a 4-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. … Voronkov and Jenner have swapped lines, and Chinakhov moved from the fourth to second line for Lundestrom.