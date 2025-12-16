Ducks at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (20-12-1) at BLUE JACKETS (13-13-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Ryan Strome

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Ian Moore

Ville Husso

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Drew Helleson

Injured: Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Yegor Chinakhov

Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Sillinger

Isac Lundestrom -- Kent Johnson -- Brendan Gaunce

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate. Husso may start after Dostal made 26 saves in a 4-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. … Voronkov and Jenner have swapped lines, and Chinakhov moved from the fourth to second line for Lundestrom.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Woll to return for Maple Leafs against Blackhawks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Jarry ready for 'very weird' homecoming in Pittsburgh with Oilers

NHL On Tap: Crosby can pass Lemieux for Penguins' points record against McDavid, Oilers

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Rantanen has goal, assist for Stars in win against Kings

Forsberg scores hat trick for Predators in win against Blues

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Rest priority for players with more condensed schedule ahead of Olympics

Bowen discusses final season as Maple Leafs broadcaster in Q&A with NHL.com

Senators rally late, defeat Jets on Tkachuk's OT goal

Reinhart scores twice, Panthers defeat Lightning for 5th win in 6 games

Gauthier scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Ducks edge Rangers

Ducks' Kreider, Trouba, cheered in return to MSG vs. Rangers

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

NHL Status Report: Holloway out 6 weeks for Blues with ankle injury