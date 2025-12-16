Ducks at Blue Jackets projected lineups

DUCKS (20-12-1) at BLUE JACKETS (13-13-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Ryan Strome

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Ian Moore

Ville Husso

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Drew Helleson

Injured: Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Yegor Chinakhov

Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Sillinger

Isac Lundestrom -- Kent Johnson -- Brendan Gaunce

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate. Husso may start after Dostal made 26 saves in a 4-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday. … Voronkov and Jenner have swapped lines, and Chinakhov moved from the fourth to second line for Lundestrom.