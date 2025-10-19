Ducks at Blackhawks projected lineups

DUCKS (2-2-0) at BLACKHAWKS (2-2-2)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry
Sam Colangelo -- Ryan Poehling -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Ross Johnston
Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert --Ryan Donato -- Lukas Reichel
Ryan Greene -- Colton Dach
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Wyatt Kaiser -- Louis Crevier
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Artyom Levshunov
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Nick Foligno, Sam Lafferty
Injured: Joey Anderson (lower body), Jason Dickinson (undisclosed)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate. … Colangelo, who was scratched for a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, could replace Johnston at forward. … Dickinson, a forward, will not play; he went to the locker room twice during a 3-2 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … Bertuzzi did not take participate in the morning skate but is likely to play. … Slaggert could make his season debut; he missed the first five games with a lower-body injury and was scratched Friday after being activated off injured reserve.