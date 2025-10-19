Ducks at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (2-2-0) at BLACKHAWKS (2-2-2)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, CHSN, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry

Sam Colangelo -- Ryan Poehling -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Ross Johnston

Injured: Jansen Harkins (upper body), Ryan Strome (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert --Ryan Donato -- Lukas Reichel

Ryan Greene -- Colton Dach

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Wyatt Kaiser -- Louis Crevier

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Artyom Levshunov

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nick Foligno, Sam Lafferty

Injured: Joey Anderson (lower body), Jason Dickinson (undisclosed)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate. … Colangelo, who was scratched for a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, could replace Johnston at forward. … Dickinson, a forward, will not play; he went to the locker room twice during a 3-2 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … Bertuzzi did not take participate in the morning skate but is likely to play. … Slaggert could make his season debut; he missed the first five games with a lower-body injury and was scratched Friday after being activated off injured reserve.

