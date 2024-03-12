Ducks at Blackhawks

DUCKS (23-38-3) at BLACKHAWKS (17-43-5)
8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCH
Ducks projected lineup
Ben Meyers -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Brett Leason -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Pavol Regenda
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: William Lagesson, Jackson LaCombe
Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body), Max Jones (illness)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Andreas Athanasiou -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Nikita Zaitsev
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Zach Sanford, Landon Slaggert
Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body)
Status report
The Ducks recalled Regenda from San Diego of the American Hockey League. He'll replace Jones, who has a bug that has been going around the team. ... Lagesson, a defenseman, could be a gametime decision . He was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 8. ... Athanasiou will play for the first time since Nov. 9. He was out because of a groin injury. … Slaggert is expected to make his NHL debut against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. The Blackhawks signed the forward to a two-year, entry-level contract Sunday after he finished his season at the University of Notre Dame. He took part in the morning skate ahead of the game against the Ducks.