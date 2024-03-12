Ducks at Blackhawks

DUCKS (23-38-3) at BLACKHAWKS (17-43-5)

8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCH

Ducks projected lineup

Ben Meyers -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Brett Leason -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Pavol Regenda

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: William Lagesson, Jackson LaCombe

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body), Max Jones (illness)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Andreas Athanasiou -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Nikita Zaitsev

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Zach Sanford, Landon Slaggert

Injured: Connor Murphy (lower body)

Status report

The Ducks recalled Regenda from San Diego of the American Hockey League. He'll replace Jones, who has a bug that has been going around the team. ... Lagesson, a defenseman, could be a gametime decision . He was claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 8. ... Athanasiou will play for the first time since Nov. 9. He was out because of a groin injury. … Slaggert is expected to make his NHL debut against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday. The Blackhawks signed the forward to a two-year, entry-level contract Sunday after he finished his season at the University of Notre Dame. He took part in the morning skate ahead of the game against the Ducks.

