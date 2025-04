Ducks at Flames projected lineups

DUCKS (33-33-8) at FLAMES (35-27-12)

9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Mason McTavish -- Sam Colangelo

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Oliver Kylington -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Pavel Mintyukov

Injured: Robby Fabbri (upper body), Ross Johnston (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dyrden Hunt, Aydar Suniev, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)

Status report

Kylington, who was scratched in four of the past five games, is expected to play. ... Leason could play after being scratched in four straight. ... Andersson did not participate in the Flames morning skate but will play. ... Suniev signed a three-year entry-level contract Wednesday but the forward will not make his NHL debut.