Ducks at Sabres projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (25-24-7) at SABRES (23-27-5)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG-B

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Mason McTavish -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Oscar Dansk

Scratched: Olen Zellweger

Injured: John Gibson (upper body), Brock McGinn (knee)

Suspended: Trevor Zegras

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Zach Benson

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Dennis Gilbert -- Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Jacob Bryson, Connor Clifton

Injured: None

Status report

Gibson, a goalie, is day to day. ... Mintyukov will play after being scratched the past two games, replacing Zellweger, a defensman. … Zegras, a forward, will serve the first of a three-game suspension for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen during a 5-4 overtime loss Sunday. ... Tuch and Zucker each will be a game-time decision; each was on the ice for the Sabres’ optional morning skate Tuesday after missing practice Monday for maintenance. If one or neither can play, Buffalo could go with a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

