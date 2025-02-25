Ducks at Sabres projected lineups

DUCKS (25-24-7) at SABRES (23-27-5)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG-B
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Mason McTavish -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier -- Isac Lundestrom -- Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Oscar Dansk
Scratched: Olen Zellweger
Injured: John Gibson (upper body), Brock McGinn (knee)
Suspended: Trevor Zegras
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Zach Benson
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Dennis Gilbert -- Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Jacob Bryson, Connor Clifton
Injured: None
Status report
Gibson, a goalie, is day to day. ... Mintyukov will play after being scratched the past two games, replacing Zellweger, a defensman. … Zegras, a forward, will serve the first of a three-game suspension for interference against Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen during a 5-4 overtime loss Sunday. ... Tuch and Zucker each will be a game-time decision; each was on the ice for the Sabres’ optional morning skate Tuesday after missing practice Monday for maintenance. If one or neither can play, Buffalo could go with a lineup of 11 forwards and seven defensemen.