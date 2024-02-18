Ducks at Sabres

DUCKS (19-33-2) AT SABRES (24-26-4)

12:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, MSG-B

Ducks projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Max Jones

Cam Fowler -- Gustav Lindstrom

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Brett Leason, Brock McGinn, Jackson LaCombe

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens -- Jordan Greenway

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ryan Johnson -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Victor Olofsson

Injured: Owen Power (upper body), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

Gibson could start after Dostal was pulled in the first period after allowing four goals on 18 shots in a 9-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. ... The Sabres did not practice Sunday but aren't expected to make any changes from their 3-2 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. ... Luukkonen will likely start for the 11th time in the past 13 games.