Ducks at Sabres

DUCKS (19-33-2) AT SABRES (24-26-4)
12:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, MSG-B
Ducks projected lineup
Adam Henrique -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Max Jones
Cam Fowler -- Gustav Lindstrom
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Brett Leason, Brock McGinn, Jackson LaCombe
Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle)
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens -- Jordan Greenway
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka
Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ryan Johnson -- Erik Johnson
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Victor Olofsson
Injured: Owen Power (upper body), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status report
Gibson could start after Dostal was pulled in the first period after allowing four goals on 18 shots in a 9-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. ... The Sabres did not practice Sunday but aren't expected to make any changes from their 3-2 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. ... Luukkonen will likely start for the 11th time in the past 13 games.