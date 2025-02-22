Ducks at Bruins projected lineups

Status report

Lindholm, a defenseman, was expected to return immediately after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but will not play. ... McAvoy will not play after being injured at the 4 Nations Face-Off. ... Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is expected to address the status of each player after Boston's scheduled practice Sunday. ... Lohrei, a defenseman, is questionable after not participating in the Bruins morning skate Saturday. ... Oesterle will run the first power play, and Zadorov will be working the point on the second power-play unit. ... Tufte will play after being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League during the break.