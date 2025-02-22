Ducks at Bruins projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DUCKS (24-24-6) at BRUINS (27-24-6)

7 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, NESN

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Jansen Harkins

Injured: Brock McGinn (knee)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau

Riley Tufte -- John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Michael Callahan -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Jordan Oesterle

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Cole Koepke

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mason Lohrei (illness)

Status report

Lindholm, a defenseman, was expected to return immediately after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but will not play. ... McAvoy will not play after being injured at the 4 Nations Face-Off. ... Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is expected to address the status of each player after Boston's scheduled practice Sunday. ... Lohrei, a defenseman, is questionable after not participating in the Bruins morning skate Saturday. ... Oesterle will run the first power play, and Zadorov will be working the point on the second power-play unit. ... Tufte will play after being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League during the break.

