Ducks at Bruins projected lineups

DUCKS (24-24-6) at BRUINS (27-24-6)
7 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, NESN
7 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, NESN
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Jansen Harkins
Injured: Brock McGinn (knee)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Justin Brazeau
Riley Tufte -- John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Michael Callahan -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Jordan Oesterle
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Cole Koepke
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mason Lohrei (illness)
Status report
Lindholm, a defenseman, was expected to return immediately after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, but will not play. ... McAvoy will not play after being injured at the 4 Nations Face-Off. ... Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is expected to address the status of each player after Boston's scheduled practice Sunday. ... Lohrei, a defenseman, is questionable after not participating in the Bruins morning skate Saturday. ... Oesterle will run the first power play, and Zadorov will be working the point on the second power-play unit. ... Tufte will play after being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League during the break.