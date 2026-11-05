Ducks at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

DUCKS (7-7-1) at OILERS (11-2-3)

8 p.m. ET; SNW Prime Video+

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caufield

Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Nico Myatovic -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo

Jeff Malott -- Roger McQueen -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren

Travis Mitichell -- Tristan Luneau

Laurent Brossoit

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Tyson Hinds, Ville Husso, Frank Vatrano

Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ian Moore (lower body), Ryan Poehling (MCL), Troy Terry (hip)

Oilers projected lineup

Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl

Colton Dach -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alex Formenton -- Jason Dickinson -- Mathieu Joseph

Max Jones -- Owen Michaels -- Filip Hallander

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Ryan Shea -- Connor Murphy

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jake Walman

Matt Tomkins

Devon Levi

Scratched: Ty Emberson, Trent Frederic, Isaac Howard

Injured: Frederik Andersen (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (neck), Tristan Jarry (illness), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Matthew Savoie (undisclosed)

Status report

Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said there will be no lineup changes from their last game, a 5-4 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. ... The Oilers will use the same skaters as their last game, a 4-3 shootout loss at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. ... With Jarry out, Levi is expected to dress as the backup after sitting out the past six games with an undisclosed injury.

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