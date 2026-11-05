Ducks at Oilers projected lineups

DUCKS (7-7-1) at OILERS (11-2-3)
8 p.m. ET; SNW Prime Video+
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caufield
Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Nico Myatovic -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo
Jeff Malott -- Roger McQueen -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren
Travis Mitichell -- Tristan Luneau
Laurent Brossoit
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Tyson Hinds, Ville Husso, Frank Vatrano
Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ian Moore (lower body), Ryan Poehling (MCL), Troy Terry (hip)
Oilers projected lineup
Vasily Podkolzin -- Connor McDavid -- Leon Draisaitl
Colton Dach -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alex Formenton -- Jason Dickinson -- Mathieu Joseph
Max Jones -- Owen Michaels -- Filip Hallander
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Ryan Shea -- Connor Murphy
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jake Walman
Matt Tomkins
Devon Levi
Scratched: Ty Emberson, Trent Frederic, Isaac Howard
Injured: Frederik Andersen (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (neck), Tristan Jarry (illness), Mattias Janmark (undisclosed), Alec Regula (undisclosed), Matthew Savoie (undisclosed)
Status report
Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said there will be no lineup changes from their last game, a 5-4 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. ... The Oilers will use the same skaters as their last game, a 4-3 shootout loss at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. ... With Jarry out, Levi is expected to dress as the backup after sitting out the past six games with an undisclosed injury.