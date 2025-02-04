NHL prospects shine at AHL All-Star Challenge

Blackhawks’ Korchinski named MVP after Central Division victory

Korchinski

© Mike Zitek/AHL

By Patrick Williams
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Kevin Korchinski, Owen Beck and Dalibor Dvorsky put on a show at the 2025 American Hockey League All-Star Challenge at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, on Monday.

Korchinski, who had a goal and three assists, was named Most Valuable Player and led the Central Division to the championship in the round-robin, 3-on-3 competition between the AHL’s four divisions. Beck (North Division) and Dvorsky (Atlantic), both rookies, each had a hat trick.

Two other Central Division teammates also contributed strong efforts; Texas (Dallas Stars) forward Justin Hryckowian had a goal and three assists, and Iowa (Minnesota Wild) forward Brendan Gaunce had a hat trick.

The Atlantic and Central Divisions ended regulation of the championship game tied 1-1 before Korchinski scored the deciding goal in the shootout.

Korchinski, selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (No. 7) of the 2022 NHL Draft, had 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 76 NHL games last season as a rookie defenseman. However, Blackhawks management elected to have the 20-year-old continue his development with Rockford, their AHL affiliate. He has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 34 games this season, and has also played nine games for the Blackhawks.

“It was fun,” Korchinski said. “You’re representing your team and your division. [Being with Rockford has been] a really good experience. You get to learn and develop and work on your game and come back stronger, so I’m excited.”

In a league dedicated to helping players master the details needed for NHL success, Monday was a rare opportunity to play a more relaxed style. The strong group of young, talented prospects at the two-day event hosted by Coachella Valley (Seattle Kraken) featured 21 first- and second-round NHL Draft picks. Charlotte (Florida Panthers) and Toronto (Toronto Maple Leafs) led all teams with three players each. Nineteen from the event have played at least one NHL game this season.

Beck, who turned 21 on Monday, is tied for sixth among AHL rookies with 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 41 games for Laval. He has played two games with the Montreal Canadiens this season after they selected him in the second round (No. 33) of the 2022 draft. Beck and defenseman Logan Mailloux, a Laval teammate and fellow AHL All-Star, were with the Canadiens for their 3-2 loss at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Montreal opted to have Beck and Mailloux head to the event.

“[Monday] was a lot of fun,” Beck said. “It’s a good environment, good group of guys, a great host city here in [Palm Desert]. Pucks were finding me.”

Dvorsky, a 19-year-old forward with Springfield (St. Louis Blues), also starred in the 2025 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday. He had four goals on six shots in the accuracy shooting contest, scored in the breakaway relay, and his group went 3-for-3 in the pass-and-score event. Selected by St. Louis in the first round (No. 10) of the 2023 draft, Dvorsky has 29 points (13 goals, 16 assists) in 38 AHL games this season.

Goalie prospects Sebastian Cossa of Grand Rapids (Detroit Red Wings) and Matthew Murray of Milwaukee (Nashville Predators) allowed just a combined seven goals for the Central Division.

Coachella Valley fans also got a strong effort from their representative, forward Jani Nyman, who had two goals and one assist for the Pacific Division. Selected by Seattle in the second round (No. 49) of the 2022 draft, Nyman’s 17 goals in 44 games lead all AHL rookies this season.

Rockford will host next season's event, from Feb. 10-11, 2026.

