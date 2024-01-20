Killorn out 4-6 weeks for Ducks, to have arthroscopic knee surgery

Alex Killorn is out 4-6 weeks for the Anaheim Ducks and will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee next week.

The 34-year-old forward played 19:52 in his last game, a 2-0 loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. He has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 34 games this season.

Killorn signed a four-year contract with the Ducks on July 1 after playing the first 11 seasons of his NHL career with the Tampa Bay Lightning, with whom he won the Stanley Cup twice, in 2020 and 2021.

Selected by the Lightning in the third round (No. 77) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Killorn has 466 points (198 goals, 268 assists) in 805 NHL games with Tampa Bay and Anaheim, and 77 points (37 goals, 40 assists) in 140 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Killorn had 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 19 playoff games in 2021, when the Lightning defended their Cup title.

The Ducks, seventh in the Pacific Division with a 15-28-1 record and 5-14-1 in their past 20 games, are also without forward Trevor Zegras, out another 5-7 weeks with a broken ankle, and defenseman Pavel Mintyukov, out another five weeks with a separated shoulder.