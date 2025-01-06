MacNeil dies at 89, won Stanley Cup 3 times with Canadiens as coach, executive

"Everyone was thrilled that we had won," Dryden recalled. "It was a great thing for everybody -- Jean Beliveau's last game and winning a championship that was never going to be his again; all the Cups that Jean had won (nine to that point), this was one he wasn't going to win. But it happened.

"When you win that way, you're thrilled for yourself, but also for the person next to you. There's so much thrill to be passed around, to be shared. The one thing with Al is that it was different. He was really happy to win for himself, for the Canadiens, for the players. But I had never before had a coach who I sensed was genuinely happy for me … It was so clear to me that this is how Al felt. It was really something special."

MacNeil left Montreal with his head high, accepting the job of general manager and coach of the Nova Scotia Voyageurs when the Canadiens moved their farm team to Halifax, a personal homecoming to the Maritimes.

It was there in 1971-72 that a raw-boned teenager named Larry Robinson learned life lessons as a first-year pro.

"Al was probably one of the most influential people, with Claude Ruel, in pointing my career in the right direction," Robinson said Monday from Florida.

"Al was a pretty tough customer when he played. After the Canadiens' 1971 training camp, when I went to the Voyageurs to play for him in Halifax, he brought me into his office and said, 'Listen, either you change the way that you play because of your size, play a little bit tougher, get a little meaner, you're not going to go anywhere in the NHL.'

"Basically, that's kind of where my career kind of turned around. I became a different kind of player. Not a fighter… I made myself more intimidating in other ways, in terms of being more physical and playing that kind of game.