AHL notebook: Luchanko, Chesley among players to watch after CHL, NCAA seasons end

The annual influx of NCAA and Canadian Hockey League talent is underway in the American Hockey League.

Players who either complete their NCAA eligibility or elect to leave school early are eligible to join the AHL for the rest of the regular season and Calder Cup Playoffs. CHL players whose teams have completed their seasons are also able to join the AHL for additional seasoning.

Players who are drafted by NHL teams report to their team’s affiliate, while undrafted college free agents are free to sign with NHL teams and then report to the AHL or sign directly with AHL clubs.

Here is a look at some of those prospects who are getting a chance to further their play in the NHL’s top developmental league as it hurtles toward the postseason.

Ryan Chesley, Hershey (Washington Capitals)

With Hershey first in the Atlantic Division and pursuing a third consecutive Calder Cup championship, Chesley joined the Bears on an amateur tryout agreement April 2.

Washington selected the 21-year-old defenseman in the second round (No. 37) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He played three seasons at the University of Minnesota and served as captain his junior season. He had 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 40 games and was named to the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention Team. In 2023-24, he was a member of the All-Big Ten Second Team as a sophomore.

Chesley won bronze and gold while representing the United States at the past two IIHF World Junior Championship tournaments.

Emmitt Finnie, Grand Rapids (Detroit Red Wings)

The 19-year-old forward was selected in the seventh round (No. 201) of the 2023 NHL Draft and has had two outstanding seasons with Kamloops of the Western Hockey League.

Finnie led Kamloops in goals (37), assists (47), and points (84) in 55 games while also serving as captain in his fourth WHL season.

He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings on March 26, 2024. He played three regular-season games with Grand Rapids last season and made his season debut with the Griffins on March 26 against Texas (Dallas Stars).

Jett Luchanko, Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia Flyers)

The 18-year-old forward was selected by the Flyers in the first round (No. 13) of the 2024 NHL Draft and made the team out of training camp. He played four games with Philadelphia before his reassignment to Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League, where he had 56 points (21 goals, 35 assists) in 46 games.

Luchanko also represented Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship this year and had one goal in five games.

Guelph did not qualify for the OHL playoffs, so Luchanko joined Lehigh Valley on March 27. He made his debut the next night at Belleville (Ottawa Senators) and had his first professional point with an assist the following night at Laval (Montreal Canadiens).

Luca Pinelli, Cleveland (Columbus Blue Jackets)

The 19-year-old has been a fast-rising forward in the Blue Jackets’ system after they selected him in the fourth round (No. 114) in 2023.

In 52 games with Ottawa of the OHL, he had 71 points (37 goals, 34 assists) and finished third in that league in goals. His 15 power-play goals tied for fifth in the OHL. Like Luchanko, Pinelli was a member of the Canadian team at this year’s World Junior Championship. He had two points (one goal, one assist) in five games.

Pinelli joined Cleveland on March 25 and made his pro debut March 28, when he had two assists against Texas.

Callum Tung, Hartford (New York Rangers)

The Rangers signed the 21-year-old undrafted goalie to a three-year, entry-level contract April 1 after a standout freshman season at the University of Connecticut.

In 15 NCAA games, Tung was 10-4-1 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. His save percentage ranked sixth in college hockey and second in Hockey East. He also made two starts in the NCAA tournament for Connecticut, which won its first game in that competition and reached the regional final.

Tung will join Hartford on an amateur tryout agreement and join prospect and AHL All-Star Dylan Garand, as well as veteran Louis Domingue.