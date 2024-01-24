9th NHL Mascot Showdown coming to 2024 All-Star Game

NEW YORK – The 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building will be the site of the ninth NHL Mascot Showdown™ presented by Upper Deck as part of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-4, in Toronto. Fourteen Eastern Conference mascots, led by the Maple Leafs’ own Carlton™, will face sixteen Western Conference mascots, guided by Tommy Hawk™ from the Chicago Blackhawks in four days of friendly but fierce competition.

The NHL Mascot Showdown™ presented by Upper Deck is one of the most anticipated events at the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™. Thirty NHL Mascots™ (not every NHL team has its own mascot) will showcase their hockey skills and athletic prowess during the competitions. NHL in-arena host Mike Todd will handle play-by-play duties for each event. Each competition will be preceded by a Mascot Parade to the rink and will conclude with a customary handshake line demonstrating good sportsmanship. Two lucky young fans in attendance will be randomly selected from the crowd to lead the parade.

Ticket Information

Individual tickets for each day of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair where fans can also buy a four-day pass for once-a-day access on each day. Additionally, fans can buy discounted tickets for late entry into the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ starting at 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 2 and starting at 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 3. to attend the official watch parties of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and the 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star Game telecasts, respectively, and enjoy all available games and attractions. Additional fees and taxes and terms and conditions will apply to ticket purchases, and all prices are in Canadian dollars. Children two years of age and under will be admitted free of charge with a ticketed adult.

Below is a schedule of NHL Mascot Showdown™ presented by Upper Deck events and competitions (all times are Eastern Time and subject to change). All competitions listed below will take place at 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ except where noted.

Thursday, Feb. 1

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Mascot Dodgeball

Friday, Feb. 2

5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Mascot Skills: Breakaway Challenge, Accuracy Shooting, Hardest Shot, Fastest Hoverboard, and T-Shirt Targets

Mascot Ice Hockey Game at Scotiabank Arena (Immediately after the conclusion of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. Will be livestreamed on the NHL’s YouTube channel.)

Saturday, Feb. 3

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Mascot Street Hockey

Sunday, Feb. 4

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Mascot Musical Chairs