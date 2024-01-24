9th NHL Mascot Showdown coming to 2024 All-Star Game

NHL_Mascot_Showdown_logo
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – The 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building will be the site of the ninth NHL Mascot Showdown™ presented by Upper Deck as part of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, Feb. 1-4, in Toronto. Fourteen Eastern Conference mascots, led by the Maple Leafs’ own Carlton™, will face sixteen Western Conference mascots, guided by Tommy Hawk™ from the Chicago Blackhawks in four days of friendly but fierce competition.

The NHL Mascot Showdown™ presented by Upper Deck is one of the most anticipated events at the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™. Thirty NHL Mascots™ (not every NHL team has its own mascot) will showcase their hockey skills and athletic prowess during the competitions. NHL in-arena host Mike Todd will handle play-by-play duties for each event. Each competition will be preceded by a Mascot Parade to the rink and will conclude with a customary handshake line demonstrating good sportsmanship. Two lucky young fans in attendance will be randomly selected from the crowd to lead the parade.

Ticket Information

Individual tickets for each day of the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair where fans can also buy a four-day pass for once-a-day access on each day. Additionally, fans can buy discounted tickets for late entry into the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ starting at 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 2 and starting at 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 3. to attend the official watch parties of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and the 2024 Rogers NHL® All-Star Game telecasts, respectively, and enjoy all available games and attractions. Additional fees and taxes and terms and conditions will apply to ticket purchases, and all prices are in Canadian dollars. Children two years of age and under will be admitted free of charge with a ticketed adult.

Below is a schedule of NHL Mascot Showdown™ presented by Upper Deck events and competitions (all times are Eastern Time and subject to change). All competitions listed below will take place at 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ except where noted.

Thursday, Feb. 1

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Mascot Dodgeball

Friday, Feb. 2

5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Mascot Skills: Breakaway Challenge, Accuracy Shooting, Hardest Shot, Fastest Hoverboard, and T-Shirt Targets

Mascot Ice Hockey Game at Scotiabank Arena (Immediately after the conclusion of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook. Will be livestreamed on the NHL’s YouTube channel.)

Saturday, Feb. 3

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Mascot Street Hockey

Sunday, Feb. 4

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Mascot Musical Chairs

The NHL Mascot Showdown™ presented by Upper Deck teams will feature:

Eastern Conference NHL Mascots™

Metropolitan Division

Stormy™ from the Carolina Hurricanes

Stinger™ from the Columbus Blue Jackets

NJ Devil™ from the New Jersey Devils

Sparky™ from the New York Islanders

Gritty™ from the Philadelphia Flyers

Iceburgh™ from the Pittsburgh Penguins

Slapshot™ from the Washington Capitals

Western Conference NHL Mascots™

Central Division

Howler™ from the Arizona Coyotes

Tommy Hawk™ from the Chicago Blackhawks

Bernie™ from the Colorado Avalanche

Victor E. Green™ from the Dallas Stars

Nordy™ from the Minnesota Wild

Gnash™ from the Nashville Predators

Louie™ from the St. Louis Blues

Moose™ from the Winnipeg Jets

Atlantic Division

Blades™ from the Boston Bruins

Sabretooth™ from the Buffalo Sabres

Stanley C. Panther™ from the Florida Panthers

Youppi!® from the Montreal Canadiens

SpartaCat™ from the Ottawa Senators

ThunderBug™ from the Tampa Bay Lightning

Carlton™ from the Toronto Maple Leafs

Pacific Division

Wild Wing™ from the Anaheim Ducks

Harvey the Hound™ from the Calgary Flames

Hunter™ from the Edmonton Oilers

Bailey™ from the Los Angeles Kings

S.J. Sharkie™ from the San Jose Sharks

Buoy™ from the Seattle Kraken

Fin™ from the Vancouver Canucks

Chance™ from the Vegas Golden Knights

2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ Public Hours of Operation

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET

Fans can follow all of the live action from the NHL Mascot Showdown™ presented by Upper Deck across NHL social media platforms. Bios for each mascot can be found here. For the latest news on the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ fans can visit NHL.com/FanFair and follow the NHL on X (@NHL) via the official hashtag #NHLAllStar.

All fans will be required to go through metal detectors upon entry into the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ and all bags will be subject to search. No bags larger than 4”x6”x1.5” will be allowed.

