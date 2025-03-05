NHL Power Players have blast at Stadium Series between Blue Jackets and Red Wings

Editor’s note: NHL Power Players is an initiative focused on selecting young hockey fans to help advise the League on hockey-related topics important to their generation. Here, John Huth, a 17-year-old from Wayne, New Jersey, and Adryana Piccolo, an 18-year-old from Rochester, Michigan write about their experience at the 2024 NFCU Stadium Series at Ohio State University:

John: The Stadium Series is the final outdoor game of the NHL season, and though it’s a regular-season matchup, this year it felt like so much more. The game featured the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets, each in the hunt for a playoff spot, at the time tied in points at 66. This game was certainly a big one in the standings and had overtones of a much bigger rivalry between the flagship universities of their respective states.

The night before, I attended the Michigan vs. Ohio State college hockey game in Columbus that would set the table for the rivalry we would experience in the Stadium Series. Many fans who would attend the Stadium Series the next day were present, and you could feel the rivalry that exists between these two fanbases. With the venue for the NHL game being iconic Ohio Stadium, otherwise known as “The Shoe,” it was set up for a lively Blue Jackets crowd, but the team from up north was also well represented as this historic college rivalry played out on the ice. Fans for each team were adorned with NHL and college apparel.

Adryana: As a Red Wings fan, the Stadium Series was what I have looked forward to all season and it definitely did not disappoint. Walking around Ohio State University and into Ohio Stadium as a University of Michigan fan was very intimidating. Watching so many Michigan alumni play on their rival’s field, representing each team, added another level of intensity to the game, especially since the Michigan Wolverines won against the Ohio State Buckeyes hockey team the night before.

John: Before the game we spent some time exploring the many pregame festivities and, of course, couldn’t miss the opportunity to see the Stanley Cup with my fellow Power Players. Additionally, seeing the famous Ohio State Athletic Band perform at a pregame pep rally really added to the hype for the game. Once we entered the stadium, we first explored the famous venue and then made our way down to ice level to watch warmups right on the glass. Being able to see legendary NHL veterans like Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko along with United States 4 Nations Face-off teammates Dylan Larkin and Zach Werenski up close was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Adryana: It was amazing to have an opportunity to watch the teams warmup at ice level. I was able to get up close to the glass on the Wings side of the ice. Watching players like Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond walk out from the locker room and take the ice for their first outdoor game was extremely exciting. Looking at the crowd from the field, lots of red jerseys stood out against the Columbus Blue Jackets blue jerseys. Once we got to our seats, the national anthem started, followed by a captivating pyrotechnic display and an amazing flyover.

John: Once we returned to our seats, we once again saw the Ohio State Athletic Band, and they assembled into their famous script “Ohio,” this time performed on the ice and even “dotted the i.” Shortly after the national anthem was performed with an amazing flyover, it was finally game time with more than 90,000 fans fans making all kinds of noise.

Adryana: As soon as the puck dropped, the “CBJ” and “Let’s Go Red Wings” chants started as the players fought for the early lead during the first period.

John: The Twenty One Pilots concert during the first intermission put all kinds of energy into the crowd, and also warmed us up on a very cold night with all the flames and special effects used. After the first period it was all Blue Jackets who jumped out to a three-goal lead, with each goal followed by the famous cannon being fired.

Adryana: Denton Mateychuk scored for Columbus, taking the lead during the second period with Alex DeBrincat of the Red Wings responding quickly after. The Wings’ offense produced multiple shots and scoring chances but the Blue Jackets ultimately went into the third period with a two-goal lead. After the second intermission, the Red Wings came back with new energy.

John: The Red Wings flew right back into the game with a huge goal from DeBrincat to tie it in the third. On the back of Elvis Merzlikins and his 43 saves along with a late clutch goal from Justin Danforth, the Jackets came up with a huge win for the home crowd.

Adryana: Kane and DeBrincat each scored to tie the game during the third period, only to have the Blue Jackets score two more of their own. Adam Fantilli, a University of Michigan alumni, scored the final goal at “The Shoe” for the Blue Jackets, securing the win for Columbus at home.

John: Overall, this was truly an amazing experience and being able to see young stars and grizzled vets go at it in a game of these stakes was a great spectacle for all hockey fans.

Adryana: My experience at the Stadium Series is one that I will never forget. I’m so grateful I was able to cheer on my home team at this electric outdoor game.