2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

Porter Martone, a forward with Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League, will file a draft diary for NHL.com this season leading up to the 2025 NHL Draft. The 17-year-old right wing (6-foot-3, 196 pounds), who was born in Peterborough, Ontario, is a projected first-round selection. He has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in five games while serving as captain this season. Martone also captained Canada to a gold medal win with 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in seven games at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship in May. His initial diary comes two weeks into the OHL season.

Hello hockey fans.

I'm glad I'll be able to share some monthly thoughts with you in a draft diary for NHL.com this season. For my October entry, here's some background and thoughts on the season.

I grew up in a hockey family. My dad (Mike Martone) played in Peterborough where he met my mom, and he continued and played a bit of a pro career. He got me and my sister into hockey and we have been skating ever since we were 2 or 3 years old.

I talk to my dad about hockey but feel it's a bit different because he was more of a shutdown defenseman when he played. He does watch hockey, so I listen to his advice. He's more there as a role model, just being there for me when I'm struggling and trying to shape me into being a better human.

I feel I'm a big power forward who sees the ice very well and can score from different areas on the ice. I also like to be a hard player to play against and make it hard on other teams. I think I play a similar style to a couple players NHL players. I take pieces of Corey Perry's game and Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. I kind of try to use what they do in my game.

It was an honor to be named captain of Brampton on Sept. 27. As captain, I think being one of the hardest workers and going out there and trying to help your team win every night is important. I want to also be a good guy in the room and try to make everyone's day around me better. I want to put a smile on everyone's face because I feel like, if you do that in the room to help the vibe, that's how you win games.