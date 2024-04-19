2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round predictions

The Dallas Stars are the favorite to win the Stanley Cup this season, according to a panel of NHL.com writers and editors.
Of the 15 staffers who made their predictions for this postseason, seven picked Dallas to win it all.
Three went with the New York Rangers, two went with the Edmonton Oilers, two others went with the Carolina Hurricanes, while one predicted the Florida Panthers to win it all.
Here are their picks for this year’s playoffs, which begin Saturday:
Amalie Benjamin, staff writer
Eastern Conference First Round
NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers
FLA vs. TBL: Florida Panthers
BOS vs. TOR: Boston Bruins
CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes
Western Conference First Round
DAL vs. VGK: Dallas Stars
VAN vs. NSH: Nashville Predators
WPG vs. COL: Winnipeg Jets
EDM vs. LAK: Edmonton Oilers
Stanley Cup Final: Stars over Hurricanes
Conn Smythe Trophy: Joe Pavelski, Stars