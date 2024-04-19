2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round predictions

The Dallas Stars are the favorite to win the Stanley Cup this season, according to a panel of NHL.com writers and editors.

Of the 15 staffers who made their predictions for this postseason, seven picked Dallas to win it all.

Three went with the New York Rangers, two went with the Edmonton Oilers, two others went with the Carolina Hurricanes, while one predicted the Florida Panthers to win it all.

Here are their picks for this year’s playoffs, which begin Saturday:

Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Eastern Conference First Round

NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers

FLA vs. TBL: Florida Panthers

BOS vs. TOR: Boston Bruins

CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference First Round

DAL vs. VGK: Dallas Stars

VAN vs. NSH: Nashville Predators

WPG vs. COL: Winnipeg Jets

EDM vs. LAK: Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Final: Stars over Hurricanes

Conn Smythe Trophy: Joe Pavelski, Stars