2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round predictions

NHL.com staff members make their picks for 8 series, Cup, Conn Smythe winner

The Dallas Stars are the favorite to win the Stanley Cup this season, according to a panel of NHL.com writers and editors. 

Of the 15 staffers who made their predictions for this postseason, seven picked Dallas to win it all.

Three went with the New York Rangers, two went with the Edmonton Oilers, two others went with the Carolina Hurricanes, while one predicted the Florida Panthers to win it all.  

Here are their picks for this year’s playoffs, which begin Saturday: 

Amalie Benjamin, staff writer 

Eastern Conference First Round

NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers 
FLA vs. TBL: Florida Panthers
BOS vs. TOR: Boston Bruins
CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference First Round

DAL vs. VGK: Dallas Stars 
VAN vs. NSH: Nashville Predators
WPG vs. COL: Winnipeg Jets
EDM vs. LAK: Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Final: Stars over Hurricanes
Conn Smythe Trophy: Joe Pavelski, Stars

Brian Compton, managing editor

Eastern Conference First Round

NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers
FLA vs. TBL: Florida Panthers
BOS vs. TOR: Toronto Maple Leafs
CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference First Round

DAL vs. VGK: Vegas Golden Knights
VAN vs. NSH: Nashville Predators
WPG vs. COL: Winnipeg Jets
EDM vs. LAK: Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Final: Hurricanes over Jets
Conn Smythe Trophy: Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes

Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Eastern Conference First Round

NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers
FLA vs. TBL: Florida Panthers
BOS vs. TOR: Boston Bruins
CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference First Round

DAL vs. VGK: Dallas Stars
VAN vs. NSH: Vancouver Canucks
WPG vs. COL: Winnipeg Jets
EDM vs. LAK: Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Final: Stars over Panthers
Conn Smythe Trophy: Miro Heiskanen, Stars

William Douglas, staff writer

Eastern Conference First Round

NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers
FLA vs. TBL: Florida Panthers
BOS vs. TOR: Toronto Maple Leafs
CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference First Round

DAL vs. VGK: Dallas Stars
VAN vs. NSH: Vancouver Canucks
WPG vs. COL: Winnipeg Jets
EDM vs. LAK: Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Final: Rangers over Stars
Conn Smythe Trophy: Igor Shesterkin, Rangers

Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Eastern Conference First Round

NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers
FLA vs. TBL: Florida Panthers
BOS vs. TOR: Toronto Maple Leafs
CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference First Round

DAL vs. VGK: Dallas Stars
VAN vs. NSH: Nashville Predators
WPG vs. COL: Colorado Avalanche
EDM vs. LAK: Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Final: Hurricanes over Stars
Conn Smythe Trophy: Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes

Pete Jensen, director, senior fantasy editor

Eastern Conference First Round

NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers
FLA vs. TBL: Tampa Bay Lightning
BOS vs. TOR: Boston Bruins
CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference First Round

DAL vs. VGK: Vegas Golden Knights
VAN vs. NSH: Nashville Predators
WPG vs. COL: Winnipeg Jets
EDM vs. LAK: Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Final: Oilers over Hurricanes
Conn Smythe Trophy: Connor McDavid, Oilers

Adam Kimelman, deputy managing editor

Eastern Conference First Round

NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers
FLA vs. TBL: Florida Panthers
BOS vs. TOR: Toronto Maple Leafs
CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference First Round

DAL vs. VGK: Dallas Stars
VAN vs. NSH: Vancouver Canucks
WPG vs. COL: Winnipeg Jets
EDM vs. LAK: Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Final: Stars over Rangers
Conn Smythe Trophy: Wyatt Johnston, Stars

Mike G. Morreale, senior draft writer

Eastern Conference First Round

NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers
FLA vs. TBL: Florida Panthers
BOS vs. TOR: Boston Bruins
CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference First Round

DAL vs. VGK: Dallas Stars
VAN vs. NSH: Vancouver Canucks
WPG vs. COL: Winnipeg Jets
EDM vs. LAK: Los Angeles Kings

Stanley Cup Final: Dallas Stars over Carolina Hurricanes
Conn Smythe Trophy: Miro Heiskanen, Stars

Tracey Myers, staff writer

Eastern Conference First Round

NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers
FLA vs. TBL: Florida Panthers
BOS vs. TOR: Boston Bruins
CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference First Round

DAL vs. VGK: Dallas Stars
VAN vs. NSH: Nashville Predators
WPG vs. COL: Winnipeg Jets
EDM vs. LAK: Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Final: Stars over Panthers
Conn Smythe Trophy: Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars

Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief

Eastern Conference First Round

NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers
FLA vs. TBL: Florida Panthers
BOS vs. TOR: Toronto Maple Leafs
CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference First Round

DAL vs. VGK: Dallas Stars
VAN vs. NSH: Vancouver Canucks
WPG vs. COL: Winnipeg Jets
EDM vs. LAL: Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Final: Rangers over Canucks
Conn Smythe Trophy: Adam Fox, New York Rangers

Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Eastern Conference First Round

NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers
FLA vs. TBL: Florida Panthers
BOS vs. TOR: Boston Bruins
CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference First Round

DAL vs. VGK: Dallas Stars
VAN vs. NSH: Nashville Predators
WPG vs. COL: Winnipeg Jets
EDM vs. LAK: Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Final: Panthers over Stars
Conn Smythe Trophy: Matthew Tkachuk, Panthers

Dan Rosen, senior writer

Eastern Conference First Round

NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers
FLA vs. TBL: Florida Panthers
BOS vs. TOR: Toronto Maple Leafs
CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference First Round

DAL vs. VGK: Dallas Stars
VAN vs. NSH: Vancouver Canucks
WPG vs. COL: Winnipeg Jets
EDM vs. LAK: Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Final: Stars over Hurricanes
Conn Smythe Trophy: Roope Hintz, Stars

David Satriano, staff writer

Eastern Conference First Round

NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers
FLA vs. TBL: Florida Panthers
BOS vs. TOR: Boston Bruins
CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes

Western Conference First Round

DAL vs. VGK: Dallas Stars
VAN vs. NSH: Nashville Predators
WPG vs. COL: Winnipeg Jets
EDM vs. LAK: Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Final: Stars over Hurricanes
Conn Smythe Trophy: Jake Oettinger, Stars

Dave Stubbs, Columnist

Eastern Conference First Round

NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers
FLA vs. TBL: Florida Panthers 
BOS vs. TOR: Boston Bruins
CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes  

Western Conference First Round

DAL vs. VGK: Dallas Stars
VAN vs. NSH: Vancouver Canucks
WPG vs. COL: Winnipeg Jets
EDM vs. LAK: Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Final: Rangers over Oilers
Conn Smythe Trophy: Artemi Panarin, Rangers

Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Eastern Conference First Round

NYR vs. WSH: New York Rangers
FLA vs. TBL: Florida Panthers 
BOS vs. TOR: Boston Bruins
CAR vs. NYI: Carolina Hurricanes  

Western Conference First Round

DAL vs. VGK: Dallas Stars
VAN vs. NSH: Vancouver Canucks
WPG vs. COL: Winnipeg Jets
EDM vs. LAK: Edmonton Oilers

Stanley Cup Final: Oilers over Rangers
Conn Smythe Trophy: Connor McDavid, Oilers

