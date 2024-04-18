Traditions to fuel home-ice advantage during Stanley Cup Playoffs

Dallas Stars

The Stars have had a few traditions through the years. One is the playing of “Puck Off” by Pantera. The Stars come out to that song at the start of the game and play it following any of their goals. There’s also a “bing-bong” sound bite that’s played after Dallas scores. The fans also get involved vocally, be it yelling “Stars” the two times it comes up in the national anthem or singing along to Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” when it’s played, usually in the third period. American Airlines Center finds a few ways to get rocking. -- Tracey Myers

Edmonton Oilers

Since moving to Rogers Place for the 2016-2017 NHL season and the completion of the surrounding Ice District in 2022, new playoff traditions have emerged for the Oilers. The Ice District Plaza adjacent to the downtown arena has become a place where fans gather to watch games on giant screens. The plaza has been nicknamed the ‘Moss Pit’ in memory of Joey Moss, the Oilers longtime locker room attendant who was born with Down syndrome and died on Oct. 26, 2020 at the age of 57. Inside the arena, fans will take over the signing of the Canadian national anthem as a homage to former anthem singer Paul Lorieau, who famously held up the microphone during the 2006 Stanley Cup Playoffs encouraging fans to sing. -- Derek van Diest

Florida Panthers

Before the puck drops at Amerant Bank Arena, it’s time to salute veterans. “Heroes Among Us” has been a staple for the Panthers since 2013. Each hero and his or her family receives four tickets to the game they’re honored at and are recognized during the national anthem and a video presentation during the game. It’s near and dear to the Panthers, especially owner Vincent Viola, a U.S. Army veteran. -- Tracey Myers

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings have taken to playing the Beastie Boys’ “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party!)” late in the third periods of games since midway through the 2022-23 season, and it has really become the arena-wide singalong at Crypto.com Arena. Kings organist and music director Dieter Ruehle played it after a fight. There was a long delay sorting out the penalties, so he played the song almost in its entirety and the fans started singing along. Everybody in Kings entertainment took notice and added it to the regular rotation. Now they have special graphics with all the lyrics that run during it. -- Dan Greenspan

Nashville Predators

Let’s start with burning some pregame energy on the “smash” car in front of Bridgestone Arena. For a few dollars’ donation, which goes to the Nashville Predators Foundation, fans can take a swing at an old junk car with a sledgehammer. Once inside the arena, let the chanting begin. Predators fans have made a habit of yelling various chants throughout the seasons, be it “he shoots, he scores” or “It’s all your fault! It’s all your fault!” And for those who like to stretch their vocal cords, feel free to sing along to Tim McGraw’s “I Like It, I Love It,” played after every Predators home goal. -- Tracey Myers

New York Islanders

Bringing fans together from everywhere is the name of the game for the Islanders. At USB Arena there’s a massive New York Islanders sign on a wall separating sections 227 and 228 from 327 and 328. The sign has the Islanders logo featured prominently, as well as logos celebrating their fan meetup groups from around the world, including from Texas, Georgia and Great Britain. Another feature of USB Arena is its low ceiling and a lower bowl much like Nassau Coliseum, the Islanders’ home from 1972-2015. The goal of that design was to replicate the sound of playoff hockey at Nassau. -- Tracey Myers

New York Rangers

When it’s time for the last television timeout in the third period at Madison Square Garden, it’s also time for Dancin’ Larry. A fixture at Rangers game since the mid-1990s, Larry struts his stuff during “Strike It Up” by Black Box. Granted, it doesn’t happen every game. But if the Rangers are in a tight game or are winning, which has been the case a lot this season, Larry is dancing. -- Tracey Myers