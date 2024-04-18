Traditions to fuel home-ice advantage during Stanley Cup Playoffs

The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs begins Saturday, and all 16 arenas housing the teams that have qualified will be packed with fans in the coming weeks.
Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators, is back to hosting postseason games after the Predators missed the playoffs last year. Same for Capital One Arena, with the Washington Capitals returning to the postseason after not qualifying in 2022-23.
In addition to the excitement the playoffs bring, each arena has something unique that will make the games more special.
NHL.com is taking a look at the special features in or around the arena from each of the 16 teams who made the playoffs (in alphabetical order by team):
Boston Bruins
The Bruins are well-known for their fan banner captains, where famous local sports luminaries -- including players from the Red Sox, Patriots, Celtics and former Bruins -- come out to wave giant flags before playoff games. Zdeno Chara has done it. Bobby Orr has done it. Former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman has done it. Some years the Bruins have included Special Olympics athletes along with the professionals. Any way they do it, it revs up the crowd, especially because Boston keeps the fan banner captains secret until they emerge. Never fails to bring the heat to TD Garden. -- Amalie Benjamin
Carolina Hurricanes
The “storm surge,” which the Hurricanes got in the habit of exhibiting after wins, has ebbed (pardon the pun). The bigger in-house event at PNC Arena has become the siren sounder. The Hurricanes have someone crank a siren to bring the players on the ice to start the game and before the second and third periods. To open the game, it's often a celebrity or pro athlete. Sometimes it’s a big name, or perhaps it’s someone who previously played at the University of North Carolina, North Carolina State or Duke. There have also been NASCAR drivers, country singers and politicians. For the second and third period, it's usually a military veteran, a noteworthy person from the community or a season ticket holder doing the honors. -- Tracey Myers
Colorado Avalanche
At Ball Arena, it’s all about the white pompoms. It’s something the Avalanche have had since their first postseason appearance in 1996, when they also won the Stanley Cup. Whenever Colorado scores, fans cheer and crash their pompoms in celebration. Another tradition that’s developed in recent years is the Super Mario Bros. power-up sound, which the Avalanche play at the end of a successful penalty kill. -- Tracey Myers