Catton inspired by Jack Hughes ahead of 2024 NHL Draft

Berkly Catton wants to drive offense to the point of putting opponents on the defensive with the puck on his stick.

It's a skill the left-shot forward with Spokane of the Western Hockey League admires in New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes.

"He's just a play driver," Catton said of Hughes, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. "He plays so fast, and he always seems to have the puck and contribute to his teammates so well. You can always count on him to move his feet and I think consistency is huge with that. Even if he's not getting the puck, he's pushing defenders back so far and he's always playing with so much pace, and when you play with that much pace, even if something's not happening for him, his linemates are getting opportunities."

Catton (5-foot-10, 175 pounds) certainly has learned to play with pace, particularly this season when he became the second-highest scoring 17-year-old in Spokane history after finishing fourth in the WHL with 116 points (54 goals, 62 assists) in 68 regular-season games. Pat Falloon is first with 124 points (60 goals, 64 assists) in 71 games in 1989-90.

"I do see elements of Jack Hughes because I think he has the skating ability and smarts to understand how Jack is able to do what he does, more so than a lot of people," NHL Central Scouting's David Gregory said. "Berkly's always thinking ahead of the play and he can effortlessly get there because he's very elusive. Jack was sometimes dangerously elusive, even playing as a junior, but I think Berkly is a little more calculated in taking those kinds of risks which is the smart thing to do because he's not the biggest guy.

"Berkly has the elements that make you a good pro; his skating is tremendous, and he competes like crazy."

Catton felt fortunate to have a chance to stay with Jim and Ellen Hughes two summers ago since Berkly and the Hughes brothers, Jack, Luke and Quinn, each share the same agency.

"It was great how they kind of go through their everyday life and the way the Hughes brothers were brought up is pretty special; how obsessed they are with hockey too," Catton said. "I learned a lot being there and following them. I think it just added to how much I respect and look up to them."

Said Devils defenseman Luke Hughes, "Berkly's a good player. When I was able to watch him, I thought he looked really good. It's great knowing he'll be drafted in June. It was fun hanging out and I wish him luck."