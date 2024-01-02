World Junior Championship roundup: Czechia advances with win against Canada

Tuesday is the eighth day of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scandinavium and Frolundaborg in Gothenburg, Sweden. The semifinals are Thursday, and the championship and third-place game are Friday.

Quarterfinal round results

Czechia 3, Canada 2 -- Jakub Stancl (St. Louis Blues) scored two goals, including the go-ahead goal with 11 seconds remaining in the third period, as Czechia advanced to the semifinals with a win at Scandinavium.

Stancl's shot from the left side went off the stick of Canada defenseman Oliver Bonk (Philadelphia Flyers) and past goalie Mathis Rousseau (2024 draft eligible).

"It's unbelievable, an amazing feeling," Stancl said. "I got the puck from Ondrej [Becher] and just tried to take it to the net. It was a lucky bounce, but these things happen sometimes."

Tomas Cibulka (2024 draft eligible) also scored for Czechia, and Dominik Rymon (2024 draft eligible) had two assists. Michael Hrabal (Arizona Coyotes) made 28 saves.

Czechia had lost 3-2 in overtime against Canada in the gold-medal game at the 2023 WJC. Five players from that game played Tuesday: defensemen Tomas Hamara (Ottawa Senators) and Ales Cech, and forwards Matyas Sapovaliv (Vegas Golden Knights), Jiri Kulich (Buffalo Sabres) and Eduard Sale (Seattle Kraken).

"It's great revenge," Stancl said. "Canada is a really good team, they're good every year and it's just unbelievable."

Matthew Wood (Nashville Predators) and Jake Furlong (San Jose Sharks) scored for Canada. Rousseau made 19 saves.

"It's a couple inches, basically," Canada coach Alan Letang said. "We know how the game is played when you get into those tight games, it's a break here, a bounce there. That inch didn't go our way tonight."

Canada was looking to win its third straight WJC gold medal, something no country has done since Canada won five straight from 2005-09.

"It's tough result," said Canada forward Owen Beck (Montreal Canadiens), the only player back from the 2023 WJC. "Our heads are spinning right now. Not really sure what happened. It's a horrible way to end things off."

Stancl put Czechia ahead 1-0 at 7:51 of the first period with a goal off the rush from the left side.

Czechia had a chance to extend its lead when Rymon was awarded a penalty shot at 11:04, but Rousseau made a glove save.

Cibulka made it 2-0 at 18:01 when his low shot from the point went under Rousseau.

Wood scored on a breakaway for Canada to make it 2-1 at 3:43 of the second period. Brayden Yager (Pittsburgh Penguins) sent a pass out of the Canada zone that Easton Cowan (Toronto Maple Leafs) one-touched ahead to Wood, and his shot off the rush went over Hrabal's blocker.

Furlong tied the game 2-2 at 16:40 when his shot from the blue line got past Hrabal. It was the defenseman's first point of the tournament, and his first goal in a game since Nov. 1, with Halifax of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Finland 4, Slovakia 3 (OT) -- Jere Lassila scored 24 seconds into overtime to send Finland into the semifinals at Frolundaborg.

Lassila (2024 NHL Draft eligible) made an outside-inside move around Slovakia defenseman Maxim Strbak (Buffalo Sabres) at the blue line before scoring just inside the left post during the 3-on-3 extra period.

Finland has won three straight after consecutive losses to Canada and Germany to begin the tournament.

Lassila, Finland's captain, had a goal and an assist and Niklas Kokko (Seattle Kraken) made 27 saves for Finland, which has finished among the top three in three of the past five World Juniors (gold medal in 2019, silver medal in 2022, bronze medal in 2021).

Filip Mesar (Montreal Canadiens) and Dalibor Dvorsky (Blues) each had a goal and an assist and Adam Gajan (Chicago Blackhawks) made 24 saves for Slovakia. The 19-year-old goalie was a healthy scratch in a 10-2 loss to the United States in its final game of the preliminary round on Sunday when coach Ivan Fenes opted to rest his star goalie prior to the playoff round.

Slovakia, which had three straight wins to begin the tournament for the first time in its history, lost its last two games.

Mesar tied the game 3-3 with 44 seconds remaining in the third period and Gajan pulled for an extra attacker when his snap shot from the left face-off circle beat Kokko.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki (St. Louis Blues) gave Finland a 3-2 lead at 18:26 of the third with a one-timer from the left face-off circle.

Slovakia took a 1-0 lead at 19:59 of the first period when Adam Sykora (New York Rangers) scored on a rebound from the slot after an offensive zone face-off win and shot on net by Mesar from the right circle.

Tommi Mannisto (2024 draft eligible) tied it 1-1 for Finland at 2:36 of the second period when he picked off a pass along the right wing half boards, skated into the high slot and scored on a snap shot.

Lenni Hameenaho (New Jersey Devils) scored on a backhand from slot after opening up Gajan following a turnover to give Finland a 2-1 lead 36 seconds into the third period.

Dvorsky scored off his own rebound from the slot after a pass by Juraj Pekarcik (St. Louis Blues) from behind the net to tie the game 2-2 at 7:09.

On Tap

United States vs. Latvia (11 a.m. ET): The U.S. enters the medal round as the No. 1 overall seed after winning its four preliminary-round games by a combined score of 29-9. Gavin Brindley (Columbus Blue Jackets) has been the biggest offensive contributor with a tournament-high six goals, and his line with Isaac Howard (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Frank Nazar (Chicago Blackhawks) has combined for 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists). Scoring depth might be the biggest U.S. strength; with Jimmy Snuggerud (St. Louis Blues), who was tied for the team lead with four goals entering their game against Slovakia on Sunday, out because of an illness, Rutger McGroarty (Winnipeg Jets) had a hat trick and Cutter Gauthier (Philadelphia Flyers) had a goal and two assists in a 10-2 victory. "It's huge for those guys especially with Jimmy not in the lineup," U.S. coach David Carle said. "To score 10 without him here with us today was big and there's no doubt we need we need scoring from throughout our lineup. That's how you win single-elimination tournaments."

Latvia reached the medal round despite scoring six goals and having a minus-16 goal differential. Sandis Vilmanis (Florida Panthers) led them with three points (two goals, one assist) during the preliminary round.

Sweden vs. Switzerland (1:30 p.m. ET): Sweden looked like a determined team in shutout victories in its first three games and dominated Finland during the second and third period in its 5-4 shootout loss Sunday. Filip Bystedt (San Jose Sharks), who is tied for the team lead with three goals, is one of eight players back from last year's team that finished fourth after losing to the U.S. in the bronze-medal game and said before the tournament there still is a feeling of anger about how things ended. "We are a team that wants to win and going out in the semifinals was tough last year," he said. "This year we're more hungry than we can be to go through this and play in the final."

Switzerland's only WJC medal was a bronze in 1998, and along the way it defeated Sweden 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Matching that feat this year will be difficult after scoring 11 goals in four preliminary-round games. Jonas Taibel (2024 draft eligible) leads Switzerland with five points (one goal, four assists) but no player scored more than two goals.

