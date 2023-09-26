Heritage Classic jerseys for Oilers, Flames revealed

NEW YORK / EDMONTON / CALGARY – The National Hockey League and adidas today unveiled the uniforms the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames will wear when they face off in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta, on Sunday, October 29 (5 p.m. MT, SN, TVAS, TNT). A limited number of tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL, on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

For the Oilers' NHL Heritage Classic look, adidas created new front crest artwork that combines the vintage-inspired uniform with the distinctive oil drop of the Oilers, featuring a player number in the oil drop crest. The new player names and numbers, designed by adidas, are rendered in layered felt. Adidas paid meticulous attention to details in completing this traditional look, including the use of sleeve numbers on only one arm and the captain's marks overlapping the shoulder yoke.

The Flames' NHL Heritage Classic look nods to the historic red and white colorway used by the Calgary Stampeders hockey team. The only Flames Gold featured within the entire uniform is the word “CALGARY FLAMES” in the crest and top stitch detailing in the numbers.

Adidas designed the new player names and numbers that are rendered in felt with top stitch details meant to evoke denim-reinforced sewing techniques seen on a cowboy's blue jeans. Adidas' attention to detail included incorporating elements that were inspired by vintage designs like the extended yoke that drops so low on the sleeve that the sleeve numbers sit upon it.

The NHL Heritage Classic jerseys will be available for purchase at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, Fanatics' network of online stores and at Oilers' and Flames' team stores. In addition, the jerseys will be offered at additional retailers.

Further details for the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic will be announced in the coming weeks. For the latest event information, visit NHL.com and follow @NHL and @PR_NHL. Fans can join the conversation by using the official hashtag #HeritageClassic.