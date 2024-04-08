DuPont to play in Western Hockey League next season as 15-year-old

CALGARY -- Landon DuPont is eligible to play all of next season in the Western Hockey League as a 15-year-old after he was granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada on Monday.

The 14-year-old defenseman from Edge School Prep's Under-18 team joins Chicago Blackhawks rookie center Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick from the 2023 NHL Draft, as the only other player granted exceptional status into the WHL.

Players are drafted into the WHL at age 15 but can play a maximum of five games in the league at that age until their club team's season has ended. The exception will allow DuPont to play the entire season in the league in 2024-25.

DuPont is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

"My head was a blur," he told NHL.com. "I could just think of all the memories I've had throughout hockey so far. It's truly crazy to see how far hockey can really take you. It's only the start and I've got so much work to put in. It's going to be exciting."

DuPont is the ninth player to receive exceptional player status, joining Toronto Maple Leafs center John Tavares (2005), Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (2011), Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (2012), Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Sean Day (2013), Detroit Red Wings forward Joe Veleno (2015), Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright (2019), Bedard (2020), and forward Michael Misa (2022), who is eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft.