Color of Hockey: Shell makes 'amazing' film debut in 'Youngblood' remake

12-year-old defenseman wowed director, producer with on-ice talent to land role

Wagner Shell Skating As Youngblood 1

© Shawn Goldberg

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Wagner Shell III, a 12-year-old defenseman from Mississauga, Ontario, who makes his acting debut in the adaptation of the hockey cult classic film “Youngblood,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

A frigid, gray and snowy February day on an outdoor rink, cold feet and numerous takes couldn’t wipe the 100-watt smile off Wagner Shell III’s face.

The 12-year-old defenseman from Mississauga, Ontario, was not only back playing hockey after a serious leg injury but doing it in his feature film debut in the making of “Youngblood,” a reimagined adaptation of the 1986 hockey cult classic that starred Rob Lowe in the title role, Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves.

“Oh my gosh, I never skated that much before in a practice or anything,” Wagner said. “That was crazy. But it was great, it felt good.”

Wagner plays young Dean Youngblood, a swift-skating, high-scoring hockey prodigy who later joins the Hamilton Mustangs and discovers he must face off against toxic behavior on the ice and within himself while trying to make it to the NHL.

The new “Youngblood” made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. Its director, producer and actors celebrated afterward at a reception at the Hockey Hall of Fame. Wagner attended the reception, but he saw the movie for the first time at a private screening on Tuesday for local crew, actors and extras who worked on scenes that were shot in Hamilton and Barrie, Ontario.

"It was amazing to see my name right beside Blair Underwood," Wagner said. "There isn't a single feeling that could explain how happy I was when I saw (the film)."

Wagner Shell Skating as Youngblood 2

© Shawn Goldberg

The film by Aircraft Pictures and Dolphin Entertainment stars Ashton James, an actor who is Black, as Youngblood. The cast also includes Blair Underwood, who gained fame in the NBC legal drama "L.A. Law," who plays Youngblood’s father, Blaine; Olunike Adeliyi is Youngblood’s mother, Ruby; and Alexandra McDonald plays Jessie Chadwick.

It’s directed by Hubert Davis, who directed the hockey documentary “Black Ice,” which won TIFF’s People’ Choice Documentary Award in 2022. A release date has not yet been announced.

Wagner skated his way onto the silver screen from the Toronto Titans AAA boys’ team of the Greater Toronto Hockey League. Britain Lovsin, who coached him for three seasons, called Wagner his “Swiss Army knife.”

“Because he did it all offensively, defensively,” Lovsin said. “He played on my power play, penalty kill. The kid lived on the ice, never came off. I was able to lean on him because he is just an all-around player.”

Wagner landed the “Youngblood” role at a time he and his family were going through tough times. His father, Lin-J Shell, a former Canadian Football League defensive back who helped the Calgary Stampeders win the Grey Cup in 2014, died in July 2021 at 39 years old.

Lin-J Shell split

© Calgary Stampeders

Shell was a hero on and off the gridiron; a two-time CFL all-star (2010, 2011), he disarmed a woman who was allegedly carrying a gun during a brawl in May 2018 at a Jacksonville, Florida, high school where he taught after he retired from professional football.

Wagner fractured his right knee and ankle on June 9, 2024, when he was hit by a car in the parking lot as he was leaving a Toronto area skating rink. He spent weeks in hard and soft casts, said his mother, Keshia Archer.

“I wasn't allowed to play hockey for six months,” Wagner said. “I wasn’t feeling very confident. I didn't believe myself as much as I used to.

“I felt lost, angry and a little sad. But seeing this movie reminded me about who I am and my potential. I feel like I've gained my confidence back, and I can't wait till the season starts.”

The hockey and locker room scenes in “Youngblood” were shot at the Freelton Community Park ice rink in Hamilton and at Sadlon Arena, home of Barrie of the Ontario Hockey League. Davis and associate producer Chris Nelson put a premium on authenticity in the film and required on-ice actors and extras have hockey skills.

But the casting for young Dean Youngblood had a unique set of challenges.

“We had to find a left-handed, dark-skinned male hockey player who had the availability during the youth hockey season and was local to the Ontario area,” said Nelson, a fifth-round pick (No. 96) of the New Jersey Devils in the 1988 NHL Draft who has since put his hockey expertise to use as an instructor or consultant for TV shows, commercials and movies such as “Miracle,” the Disney+ “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” series and the original “Youngblood.”

Wagner and Family

© Keshia Archer

When Wagner and his mother heard about the casting call through Lorne Hunchuck, a Titans coach and an actor who has appeared in TV shows like “Nikita” on Netflix and “The Border” on CBC, the young defenseman began practicing hard to audition for the part. Nelson said he learned about Wagner when he received a phone call informing him that “We found a young Dean Youngblood.”

“They sent me tape of him skating and I go, ‘If this kid can skate like this on the day we (shoot) we are golden, and he did,” Nelson said. “He did a great job, from the opening shot, which leads into the whole Dean Youngblood character, and with Blair Underwood (in character) yelling at him, the starts, the stops and the continual skating, and it was cold, it was nighttime.

“There wasn't a moment where he's like, ‘I'm tired, I don't want to go anymore.’ Talk about a rock star kid. I definitely kept his information my Rolodex.”

Wagner is preparing to play for Mississauga of the GTHL this season but also is keeping his acting options open. He already has been on about eight auditions since “Youngblood” and won a part in an upcoming ad campaign in Canada, his mother said.

Lovsin said he and others who know Wagner now endearingly call him “Hollywood,” but the hockey player-turned-actor said no one has asked him for an autograph.

“No, not yet,” he said with a laugh. “Those are exclusive.”

Related Content

Color of Hockey: Reimagined adaptation of 'Youngblood' coming soon

Color of Hockey: 'Mighty Ducks' franchise boosts Nelson's off-ice career

Latest News

Carlsson taking big steps toward prominent role for Sweden in Olympics

NHL Top Players: Nos. 50-41

Rangers' Rempe, Edstrom show up to support Jets at NFL opener

Drouin, Killorn among 5 NHL players to have number retired by midget team

Toughest goalies to score on, according to NHL players

Players signed to professional tryouts for NHL training camps

Rempe meets with fans at NHL Shop in Manhattan

Verhaeghe shares Stanley Cup with Special Olympics, Panthers Adaptive Hockey Team, Best Buddies charities

Dryden recalled by hockey world as pillar of Canadiens dynasty

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Zary signs 3-year, $11.3 million contract with Flames

Kreider throws 1st pitch to Trouba during Ducks Night

Dryden remembered for off-ice exploits as much as 6 Cup wins with Canadiens

Dryden dies at 78, Hall of Fame goalie won Stanley Cup 6 times

Hellebuyck, Oettinger, Swayman have 'complete camaraderie' in battle for Olympics

McDavid says 'all options are on the table' as he weighs Oilers future

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

Price traded to Sharks by Canadiens for prospect