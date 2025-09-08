Color of Hockey: Shell makes 'amazing' film debut in 'Youngblood' remake

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Wagner Shell III, a 12-year-old defenseman from Mississauga, Ontario, who makes his acting debut in the adaptation of the hockey cult classic film “Youngblood,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday.

A frigid, gray and snowy February day on an outdoor rink, cold feet and numerous takes couldn’t wipe the 100-watt smile off Wagner Shell III’s face.

The 12-year-old defenseman from Mississauga, Ontario, was not only back playing hockey after a serious leg injury but doing it in his feature film debut in the making of “Youngblood,” a reimagined adaptation of the 1986 hockey cult classic that starred Rob Lowe in the title role, Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves.

“Oh my gosh, I never skated that much before in a practice or anything,” Wagner said. “That was crazy. But it was great, it felt good.”

Wagner plays young Dean Youngblood, a swift-skating, high-scoring hockey prodigy who later joins the Hamilton Mustangs and discovers he must face off against toxic behavior on the ice and within himself while trying to make it to the NHL.

The new “Youngblood” made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. Its director, producer and actors celebrated afterward at a reception at the Hockey Hall of Fame. Wagner attended the reception, but he saw the movie for the first time at a private screening on Tuesday for local crew, actors and extras who worked on scenes that were shot in Hamilton and Barrie, Ontario.

"It was amazing to see my name right beside Blair Underwood," Wagner said. "There isn't a single feeling that could explain how happy I was when I saw (the film)."