U.S. Navy Destroyer Jack H. Lucas crew honored as Lightning Community Hero

News Feed

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos expecting to return Thursday versus Vancouver Canucks

Stamkos expecting to return Thursday versus Vancouver
Nuts & Bolts: Season's first homestand begins Thursday

Nuts & Bolts: Season's first homestand begins Thursday
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning rally late but fall to Buffalo Sabres in OT

The Backcheck: Bolts rally late but fall to Buffalo in OT
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Buffalo Sabres 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 - OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Sabres 3, Lightning 2 - OT
Recap: Buffalo Sabres 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 - OT

Recap: Sabres 3, Lightning 2 - OT
Emmy Award-winning behind the scenes series, 'Recharge, presented by Pepsi', set to return for a fifth season this week

Emmy Award-winning behind the scenes series, 'Recharge, presented by Pepsi', set to return for a fifth season this week
Nuts & Bolts: Road trip wraps up in Buffalo

Nuts & Bolts: Road trip wraps up in Buffalo
The Backcheck: Lightning drop second straight contest, falling 5-2 to the Senators

The Backcheck: Lightning drop second straight contest, falling 5-2 to the Senators
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Ottawa Senators 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Ottawa Senators 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
Final | Lightning 2, Senators 5

Final | Lightning 2, Senators 5
Nuts & Bolts: Tail end of the weekend back-to-back

Nuts & Bolts: Tail end of the weekend back-to-back
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Detroit Red Wings 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 4

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Red Wings 6, Lightning 4
Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Detroit 6

Final | Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Detroit 6
Nuts & Bolts: Off to Detroit for the season's first road trip

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Detroit for the season's first road trip
Tampa Bay Lightning announce new podcasts as part of the "Lightning Audio Network"

Lightning announce new podcasts as part of the "Lightning Audio Network"
Big Suits & Big Bois: Sights and sounds from a singular Bolts GAME ONe 

Big Suits & Big Bois: Sights and sounds from a singular Bolts GAME ONe 
Tampa Bay Lightning re-assign forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse Crunch

Lightning re-assign forward Alex Barre-Boulet to Syracuse
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning down Nashville Predators to open 2023-24

The Backcheck: Bolts down Preds to open 2023-24

U.S. Navy Destroyer Jack H. Lucas crew honored as Lightning Community Hero

The $50,000 Lightning Foundation grant will establish The Destroyer Jack Lucas Scholarship Program

20231019_TBLvVAN - p010748
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA, FL. – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored the crew of the US Navy Destroyer Jack Lucas as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. The crew, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will use the money to establish The Destroyer Jack Lucas Scholarship Program.

The vessel was commissioned early this month in memory of Jack H. Lucas, a Marine Corps Private who was awarded the U.S. Congressional Medal of Honor for gallantry displayed at Iwo Jima during World War II. At just 17 years old, he was the youngest Marine ever to receive the medal; a tribute to his selfless courage in battle as he used his body to shield his brothers in arms from live grenades. Private Lucas survived the battle and went on to live a long and fruitful life.

The funds from tonight’s grant will help establish the Destroyer Jack Lucas Scholarship, which will be awarded annually to crew members and their families for recreational and comfort items for the ship. 

The Destroyer Jack Lucas’ crew became the 549th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $29.82 million to more than 700 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.