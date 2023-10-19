U.S. Navy Destroyer Jack H. Lucas crew honored as Lightning Community Hero

TAMPA, FL. – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored the crew of the US Navy Destroyer Jack Lucas as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. The crew, who received a $50,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Heroes program, presented by Jabil, will use the money to establish The Destroyer Jack Lucas Scholarship Program.

The vessel was commissioned early this month in memory of Jack H. Lucas, a Marine Corps Private who was awarded the U.S. Congressional Medal of Honor for gallantry displayed at Iwo Jima during World War II. At just 17 years old, he was the youngest Marine ever to receive the medal; a tribute to his selfless courage in battle as he used his body to shield his brothers in arms from live grenades. Private Lucas survived the battle and went on to live a long and fruitful life.

The funds from tonight’s grant will help establish the Destroyer Jack Lucas Scholarship, which will be awarded annually to crew members and their families for recreational and comfort items for the ship.

The Destroyer Jack Lucas’ crew became the 549th Lightning Community Hero since Jeff and Penny Vinik introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, in total, the Lightning Foundation has granted $29.82 million to more than 700 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Viniks announced that the Community Hero program will give away another $10 million over the next five seasons.