Lightning, NHL, Fanatics debut uniforms for 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL and Fanatics, the League’s authentic outfitter, have unveiled the uniforms for the highly-anticipated 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game between the Lightning and the Boston Bruins. The marquee event will be played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on February 1, 2026, marking the first time in League history that an outdoor game will be played in a football stadium in the state of Florida.

“The NHL Stadium Series will be a landmark event for the Lightning, our fans, and the entire Bay Area—a moment that deserves a truly special jersey,” said Kevin Preast, Chief Venue Officer for the Lightning and Vinik Sports Group. “This uniform weaves together three key themes: the uniqueness of playing outdoors in Florida, the rich heritage and culture of Tampa Bay, and the proud history of our organization. It’s a true tribute to our community and to Lightning hockey, honoring the deep connection between the two. We can’t wait to see these uniforms hit the ice on February 1 at Raymond James Stadium.”

The uniforms, designed by Fanatics, along with collaboration between the Lightning and the NHL, capture distinctive elements of Tampa Bay’s culture and heritage, while also paying homage to the organization’s history and loyal fan base. NHL Stadium Series jerseys embrace an innovative, next-generation design approach that pushes creative boundaries beyond the traditional game sweater.

2026 NHL Stadium Series jerseys, and a limited-edition retail line, are available immediately for pre-order at TampaBaySports.com. Starting Monday, December 15, the jerseys will also be available for purchase locally at Tampa Bay Sports inside Benchmark International Arena. The store will be open from 8 a.m. until noon for Bolt For Life members and will open at noon to the general public. They will also go on sale at 10 a.m. across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, Fanatics.com and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.

The Lightning’s uniform design features a two-tone look with the royal blue of the current home jersey paired with a new sky blue, incorporating the powerful lightning bolt texture, pirate-inspired accents, acknowledgements to the team’s Bolt for Life Members and its history:

  • Introducing Sky Blue: The newest addition to the Lightning color palette adds a modern, clean brightness reflective of an outdoor game under the Tampa Bay sky, while the Bolts blue jersey base honors this historic game being played at home.
  • Outdoor Heritage: The crest and numbers deploy the same distinct font from the ‘22 NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, keeping continuity intact among historic outdoor moments in franchise history.
  • Pirate Lore: An all-new shoulder patch design pays tribute to Tampa's swashbuckling heritage.
  • Invasion of Details: Debossed designs on the sleeves reveal a hidden outline of beads forming a bond to the Bolt for Life logo, recognizing the team’s season ticket base.
  • Raise the Battle Flag: A high-flying nod to the jolly roger, the pirate life and a one-of-a-kind outdoor hockey setting.
  • Detail in the Collar: Additional beads along the neckline weave a subtle homage to a pirate’s most crucial accessory.

The 2026 NHL Stadium Series will be the second of two outdoor games hosted in Florida and the culmination of a month-long celebration of hockey in the state. For the first time ever, NHL outdoor hockey will be played in the Sunshine State when the 2025 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers play the New York Rangers at loanDepot park, home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins, on Jan. 2, 2026. The two outdoor games will commemorate the explosive growth of hockey in Florida over the last three decades.

A limited number of tickets to the game are still available via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL®.

The NHL Stadium Series will be broadcast by ESPN in the U.S. and Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. The NHL’s international broadcast partners will deliver the game to fans around the world.

Photos: 2026 Stadium Series Jersey Reveal

