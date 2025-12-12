Lightning, NHL, Fanatics debut uniforms for 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL and Fanatics, the League’s authentic outfitter, have unveiled the uniforms for the highly-anticipated 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series outdoor game between the Lightning and the Boston Bruins. The marquee event will be played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on February 1, 2026, marking the first time in League history that an outdoor game will be played in a football stadium in the state of Florida.

“The NHL Stadium Series will be a landmark event for the Lightning, our fans, and the entire Bay Area—a moment that deserves a truly special jersey,” said Kevin Preast, Chief Venue Officer for the Lightning and Vinik Sports Group. “This uniform weaves together three key themes: the uniqueness of playing outdoors in Florida, the rich heritage and culture of Tampa Bay, and the proud history of our organization. It’s a true tribute to our community and to Lightning hockey, honoring the deep connection between the two. We can’t wait to see these uniforms hit the ice on February 1 at Raymond James Stadium.”

The uniforms, designed by Fanatics, along with collaboration between the Lightning and the NHL, capture distinctive elements of Tampa Bay’s culture and heritage, while also paying homage to the organization’s history and loyal fan base. NHL Stadium Series jerseys embrace an innovative, next-generation design approach that pushes creative boundaries beyond the traditional game sweater.

2026 NHL Stadium Series jerseys, and a limited-edition retail line, are available immediately for pre-order at TampaBaySports.com. Starting Monday, December 15, the jerseys will also be available for purchase locally at Tampa Bay Sports inside Benchmark International Arena. The store will be open from 8 a.m. until noon for Bolt For Life members and will open at noon to the general public. They will also go on sale at 10 a.m. across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, Fanatics.com and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.

The Lightning’s uniform design features a two-tone look with the royal blue of the current home jersey paired with a new sky blue, incorporating the powerful lightning bolt texture, pirate-inspired accents, acknowledgements to the team’s Bolt for Life Members and its history: